Ong Ye Kung Meets Young MRT Fan For His 8th Birthday

Many of us take MRTs in Singapore as a necessity, an efficient form of public transport that gets us from point A to point B.

But for one particular 8-year-old, MRT trains occupy a special place in his heart.

The lucky child got to show his passion for trains to the Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung on his birthday, as Mr Ong shared in a Facebook post today (10 Mar).

Special meeting was for young boy’s 8th birthday

As Mr Ong recounts in the post, it all started with him receiving a meet-up request from a certain father.

Evidently, the man wanted to fulfill a birthday wish for his soon-to-be 8-year-old son, a train lover who wants to meet the Transport Minister.

Mr Ong then met with the boy at Canberra MRT station on a fine Sunday afternoon.

8-year-old MRT fan shares sketches with Mr Ong Ye Kung

Upon seeing Mr Ong, the young rail fan naturally peppered the Minister with questions about trains.

The most adorable part of all — he gave Mr Ong a hand-drawn illustration of various train models of our MRTs on a pristinely laminated card.

He even indicated the manufacturer of some of them – Kawasaki Heavy Industries – responsible for current trains on the North South (NS) and East West (EW) lines.

A Kawasaki C751B train at Eunos MRT Station

Practically a walking MRT encyclopedia, it’s no wonder that Mr Ong says the boy knows more about trains than him.

Young boy wants to work for LTA one day

Handing the card to the Minister, the boy apparently said that he wanted to work for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) one day.

According to the father, meeting with the Transport Minister made his son’s day.

And the reverse is true for Mr Ong, as he wishes the 8-year-old a happy birthday in his post.

We certainly hope the meeting has fuelled his passion and motivation to work towards his dream career.

Hope the young boy realises his dreams

It’s heartwarming to see a little one getting his birthday wish fulfilled.

What’s more moving is the support he has to pursue his interests from such a young age. Kudos to the father for encouraging his child.

The same goes to Mr Ong too, for making the time and effort to meet and inspire the boy.

We wish the 8-year-old a happy birthday, and all the best in his journey towards realising his dreams.

