‘More chaotic than in China’: Chinese netizen says S’pore MRT passengers are too noisy

Chinese netizen praises Singapore but says MRT passengers are too noisy

A Chinese netizen recently shared their thoughts on Singapore, praising many aspects of the country but pointing out one unexpected grievance—the noise levels on the MRT.

Posting on Xiaohongshu on 9 Feb, the netizen claimed that the Singapore MRTs are “noisier and more chaotic” than the ones in China.

The OP went on to praise most aspects of Singapore by saying, “Everything else in Singapore is good” before adding “except that the subway is really too noisy”.

To showcase their point, OP posted a short video of them standing in a semi-crowded train carriage.

In the footage, many people chatted loudly in the background. The sounds of young children loudly babbling and screaming could also be heard.

Additionally, there was also the noise of the train moving.

Despite all that, the OP still wrote a Chinese slang phrase at the end of the post indicating that the complaint wasn’t to be taken too seriously.

Netizens split on whether complaint is valid

The post received 83 likes and 181 comments, a rather ‘inauspicious’ ratio. Several people immediately disagreed with the complaint.

“Isn’t this just the normal sound of people chatting? How is it noisy?” One asked.

“I don’t know what city in China you’re from, but when I went there I found the trains noisier than in Singapore,” another user alleged.

However, other netizens ended up agreeing with the post’s claims.

One person alleged having met “mentally unwell” people several times, who would loudly sing on the trains.

Another netizen suggested that Singapore’s highly convenient public transport system leads to more interactions with people lacking social awareness, which could contribute to the noise issue.

Singapore’s transport authorities have acknowledged public concerns over noise levels.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has since introduced new signs in MRT stations, reminding passengers to “keep volume low” when commuting.

Featured image by MS News.