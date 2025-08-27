MSF partners with Koufu to fight domestic violence, staff undergo training to spot signs of abuse

MSF is partnering with Koufu for ‘Let’s Break the Silence Together’ campaign against domestic violence

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about domestic violence, this time partnering with food court giant Koufu to spread the message.

Announced in a press release on Monday (26 Aug), the campaign — titled “Let’s Break the Silence Together” — builds on MSF’s decade-long Break the Silence movement, which aims to encourage more people to speak up and act against abuse.

Campaign focuses on spreading National Anti-Violence & Sexual Harassment Helpline

The new campaign is focused on promoting the National Anti-Violence & Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH).

Launched in 2021, the 24-hour helpline provides an integrated channel for the public to report domestic violence, sexual harassment, and neglect cases.

MSF is urging Singaporeans to save the NAVH number in their phones as a small but powerful act of solidarity, signalling a collective stand against abuse and ensuring help is always just a call away.

MSF partnering with Koufu to train staff, spread awareness

To expand its reach, MSF has partnered with Koufu, one of Singapore’s largest food court operators.

As part of the collaboration, 77 Koufu managers have already undergone domestic violence awareness training, equipping them with the skills to spot signs of abuse and know how to respond.

Since 2020, over 11,000 individuals across Singapore have received similar training under the Break the Silence initiative, according to MSF.

In addition, Koufu will roll out mugs bearing the NAVH number across all 67 Koufu and Happy Hawker outlets, making the helpline visible to thousands of diners daily.

