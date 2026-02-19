‘Mental health has been absolutely destroyed’: Former MSW alleges bullying & burnout at NHG hospital

Former MSW shares ‘traumatic’ experience working at Singapore hospital, alleges bullying and burnout

A former Medical Social Worker (MSW) took to social media to share what she described as a traumatic experience working in a local hospital in Singapore.

The woman, who has since resigned, cited alleged workplace bullying and severe burnout as the reasons behind her departure.

Claims of exclusion at hospital under NHG cluster

In a series of videos, the original poster (OP) detailed what she claimed were repeated instances of mistreatment during her time at a specialised hospital under the National Healthcare Group (NHG).

In one clip that has garnered more than 800,000 views, she alleged that her team lead ignored her on multiple occasions.

According to her, the team lead once returned from an overseas trip with snacks for the entire team — except her. She also claimed that colleagues were invited to team lunches while she was deliberately excluded.

Other team leads allegedly assisted absent colleagues in ordering uniforms, but her own team lead did not do the same for her when she was on hospital leave.

As a result, she said she became the only member of the team without scrubs.

Says she was hospitalised after ‘solo-ing’ a ward

Beyond alleged exclusion, the former MSW said she experienced extreme burnout.

The OP claimed she was assigned to manage a ward on her own for about a month without support, which eventually led to her being hospitalised.

When she asked for help, she alleged she was told to “push non-urgent referrals to the next day”, something she felt would not resolve the mounting backlog.

According to her, the hospital’s response to her request for assistance was that she was “not coping mentally”.

She also alleged that after her hospitalisation, one of her superiors attempted to obtain information from her doctor via WhatsApp.

The woman said her doctor informed her of the message and had previously cc-ed her in an email to the superior for “transparency purposes”.

She claimed her concerns about confidentiality were dismissed without explanation.

When she eventually returned to work, she alleged she was told she had “no presence, no accountability, and [was] not being a team player”.

She further claimed that throughout the ordeal, blame was placed solely on her.

Woman resigns, says revisiting evidence would ‘retraumatise’ her

Following the incidents, the woman decided to resign.

In her videos, she said her mental health had been “absolutely destroyed”, adding that she experienced panic and anxiety attacks as a result of her time there.

While some netizens urged her to report the matter to the Ministry of Health (MOH) or the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), she explained that she could not “bring herself” to sift through emails and audio recordings, as doing so would retraumatise her.

She also claimed that others had told her their complaints — even when supported by evidence — were dismissed.

As such, she remains conflicted about making a formal report, as reliving the experience may not necessarily lead to a favourable outcome.

Netizen mostly supportive, share similar experiences

Many commenters expressed support for the former MSW, with some claiming to have faced similar treatment while working in local healthcare settings.

One netizen said she had experienced comparable workplace discrimination as a healthcare worker.

Others wished the woman well in her future career and encouraged her to prioritise her well-being.

At the same time, several commenters insisted she should still escalate the matter to the relevant authorities.

Hopes for better protection for healthcare workers

Through her TikTok videos, the former MSW said she hopes for better protection for healthcare professionals.

She reiterated that her goal has always been to care for patients to the best of her ability.

In a separate clip, she shared testimonials from former patients praising her dedication and compassion.

Despite her experience, she said she intends to continue working in the MSW field and hopes to emerge stronger from the ordeal.

