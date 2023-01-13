S’pore Mum Records Daughter Crying At O-Level Results Then Addresses TikTok Viewers, Sparks Debate Online

Mum Records Daughter Crying While Receiving O-Level Results On 12 Jan

For many Singaporeans, collecting our O-Level results is a defining moment in life. Whether good or bad, we’re now faced with a multitude of choices for our post-secondary education.

Recently, a mother took to TikTok to share her daughter’s experience collecting her O-Level results on Thursday (12 Jan).

However, her reaction to her daughter’s results drew flak from netizens, with some saying that she should not have recorded the intimate moment.

Mum records daughter crying while receiving results

On Thursday (12 Jan), the mother uploaded a video of her daughter receiving her O-Level results on TikTok.

Upon opening the envelope containing her result slip, the teen immediately exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, (it’s) so bad. It’s so bad guys.”

Her mother kept quiet, only assuring her that her English is good when the latter wondered aloud how she managed to score an ‘A’ for the subject.

While they were leaving the school later on, the mother, Sarah, began to reassure her daughter.

“I know that you are disappointed, and I was disappointed too,” she remarked.

With the camera on them the entire time, Sarah said that they should use the chance to “set aside time for reflection”.

“We cannot change the outcome, but we can reflect on the process and better improve our processes next time,” she declared.

At this point, her daughter started tearing up, and Sarah comforted her, telling her not to worry.

She ended the video by addressing the viewers, saying,

You are more than your results guys. In 10 years’ time, no one will even remember what you got for O-Levels anyway. Stay tuned for what happens after O-Levels.

Video draws flak from netizens

However, not everyone agreed with the way Sarah shared the incident online.

In a stitch with her TikTok video, content creator Nicole Liel raised concerns about the nature of the clip.

Firstly, she felt that Sarah’s reassurance did not seem sincere, as she was recording it most of the time.

Nicole expressed her perception of the mother making the video purely for content. She also wondered what their conversation would have been like behind closed doors, and if Sarah had her daughter’s consent to record everything.

Perhaps speaking from a daughter’s perspective, Nicole highlighted the possible issue that other teenagers could tease Sarah’s daughter about the video.

“Honestly, it’s really just like the vulnerable moments that have been posted online and it just feels weird watching,” she commented.

When contacted by MS News, Sarah was unable to provide any comments. However, she did post a follow-up TikTok video addressing “haters” who accused her of using her daughter “for entertainment and clout”.

She simply replied that viewers have no idea what she went through for the past 16 years of raising her daughter. Noting that her teenage child is “pretty well-adjusted”, she implied that she’s well aware of what it takes to be a mother.

Congratulations & best of luck to those who collected their results

Regardless of the outcome, we congratulate Sarah’s daughter and those who collected their results for marking an important milestone in their lives.

We’d also like to remind viewers that what we see online is just one perspective, so we should refrain from making judgements about others.

Hopefully, Sarah’s daughter will be able to pursue the path she desires with her results and go far in life. Here’s wishing the same too for fellow O-Level graduates.

Featured image adapted from @sarahxmiracle on TikTok.