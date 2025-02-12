Mother in M’sia hits 4-year-old daughter’s head, girl falls over & hits face on bench

Mother in Malaysia hits 4-year-old daughter on head, causes her to fall over & hit bench

A mother was captured hitting her 4-year-old daughter, causing the girl to fall forward and hit her head on a bench on Monday (10 Feb).

CCTV footage of the incident began circulating on social media and went viral on the same day.

Majoriti reported that the incident occurred in front of a supermarket in Perlis, Malaysia.

Girl falls forward & hits head on bench

In the video, the woman was seen walking towards the girl while carrying a smaller child.

As soon as she reached the girl, the mum hit the 4-year-old and then pulled her closer.

The mum held her daughter’s hand as they walked to a nearby bench, before hitting her hard on the back and causing her to fall forward.

When the child got up, the mum hit her again on the head, this time causing the girl to hit her head on the corner of the bench.

The footage later showed the girl bleeding from a gash on her head following the impact from hitting her head against the bench.

Mother arrested & is under police custody

Arau District Police Chief Superintendent Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said they received a report regarding the incident at around 12.16pm on Tuesday (11 Feb).

On the same day, police arrested the woman, who was discovered to be a 34-year-old canteen worker.

According to Majoriti, the woman will be in police custody for six days to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children’s Act 2001, or the ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposure of children.

Meanwhile, her 4-year-old daughter was found with a wound on her right eyebrow but had already received treatment, wrote Harian Metro.

Also read: Mother in US allegedly beats son to death with extension cord for not completing chores

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mynewshub on X.