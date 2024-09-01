Man in Thailand gets beheaded by 2 close friends, murderers also kill his pregnant wife & daughter

Family in Thailand gets brutally murdered by father’s two friends

A man was robbed of THB50,000 (S$1,900) after he was beheaded by his close friend on Saturday (31 Aug) in a rubber plantation in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thailand.

To silence the victim’s family, the murderer then rode a motorcycle to the man’s home to kill his pregnant wife and daughter.

The family were found to be Burmese nationals and the father has been working in Thailand for 10 years.

Mother & daughter found dead at home

According to a Khaosod report, the father’s employer, unable to contact him, sent workers to look for the man in his home.

Upon discovering the bodies of his wife and daughter, they immediately alerted the police at 10.30am.

The 38-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, suffered fatal injuries to her head and face from a hard object.

Similarly, the 7-year-old girl sustained fatal head injuries.

It was determined that both had been dead for approximately three days.

Father’s corpse discovered in rubber plantation

Following the discovery of the wife and daughter’s bodies, the police launched a search for the perpetrators and sought the father for questioning.

Meanwhile, the village head went to the plantation where the father worked.

The man was found lying on top of a chainsaw with his head severed from his body, Naewna reported.

Authorities were informed of the discovery at 3.30pm that same day.

Family in Thailand murdered by father’s close friends

Two Burmese men, whom the father had invited to work with him, are suspected to have murdered the family.

The man’s brother also said that the suspects were his brother’s close friends, who lived in the same rented house as the family.

Khaosod reported that the men’s motive was to steal the THB50,000 paid to the victim for cutting down trees.

However, Naewna wrote that the mother had an argument with one of the men, which led to her husband’s murder.

Along with the stolen cash, a gold necklace and a motorcycle were also missing.

The murderers are believed to have ridden motorcycles back to Myanmar.

