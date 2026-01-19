Man in Japan arrested for fatally stabbing boss after bonus cut from 1.5 months to 1 month

Man in Japan arrested for stabbing boss to death after bonus dispute

Police in Japan have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his boss after becoming dissatisfied with his treatment at work, including a reduction in his bonus.

Masahiro Yamanaka was arrested on 9 Jan for allegedly stabbing Akihiro Kawashima, 44, more than 10 times at the latter’s apartment in Tokyo’s Ota Ward.

Mr Kawashima was the president of an audio equipment company where Yamanaka worked as head of sales.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the two men were high school classmates and long-time friends before becoming employer and employee.

Dispute escalates into fatal attack

During police questioning, Yamanaka admitted to stabbing Mr Kawashima but claimed he did not intend to kill him.

“I was dissatisfied with his attitude,” Yamanaka reportedly told investigators. “When I went to voice my opinion, he became enraged and we got into a scuffle.”

Investigators said Yamanaka brought a fruit knife with him and stabbed Mr Kawashima in the neck, thigh, and other parts of his body.

He also told police that he sprayed insecticide found near the apartment entrance into Mr Kawashima’s face, before continuing the attack as the victim attempted to flee.

Mr Kawashima sustained more than 10 stab wounds, and police believe there was strong intent to kill based on the nature of the injuries.

Bloodstains were found throughout the apartment, including in the dining area, hallway, and bathroom.

According to investigators, security camera footage showed Yamanaka changing his clothing before and after the attack.

The clothing believed to have been worn during the incident, along with the fruit knife, was later found discarded at a rubbish collection point in the same ward.

All items were stained with blood and are undergoing forensic examination.

Bonus reduction cited as grievance

Police later revealed that Yamanaka had specifically complained about his compensation at work.

He told investigators that a bonus which had previously amounted to 1.5 months’ salary had been reduced to one month, and that no explanation was given for the cut.

Police believe he had been harbouring growing resentment over his pay and treatment at the company.

Also read: ‘Never answer too honestly in the workplace’: S’porean employee asked to leave company after giving feedback



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yomiuri Shimbun and Mikhail Dmitriev on Canva, for illustration purposes only.