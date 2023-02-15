Music Book Room At Bras Basah Closing For Good In Mar, Has Clearance Sale

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Music Book Room At Bras Basah Complex To Close Permanently In Mar 2023

Physical bookshops are quickly becoming relics of the past as even mainstays like Kinokuniya has closed many of its outlets in Singapore in recent times.

Another one to bite the dust is Music Book Room at Bras Basah Complex.

According to a Facebook post, the recognisable store will be closing for good in Mar 2023.

Regulars or anyone looking to grab some music sheets or other related items for a steal can do so during their clearance sale that’s running till then.

Music Book Room will close permanently after 43 years

For those who may be unfamiliar, Music Book Room at Bras Basah Complex has long served countless generations of music enthusiasts.

From piano scores to Taiwanese -sourced magazines, the store has been a great haunt for folks from all walks of life.

Even though its business offerings have evolved with time, the store’s heart still remains in music as its name suggests.

That’s why it may be hard for some to accept that the store will be closing for good in Mar 2023.

As one of the original tenants of Bras Basah Complex since 1980, this end date will mark 43 years of operations for the bookstore.

Book store has piano scores for Chinese & English music

According to the Facebook post, the store will be running a clearance sale ahead of its impending closure.

For those who’ve not stepped into the store in a while, you may be glad to know that they’ve expanded their catalogue with a whole host of new products.

This review on Yelp mentions that the store was usually known for its wide range of piano scores, ranging from beginner to professional levels.

They also allegedly carry ABRSM exam piano pieces, though you’d have to head there yourself to find out.

While a majority of their piano scores are for Chinese music, they’ve introduced English pop music to their shelves too.

Aside from piano scores, the store also has books, magazines and even smaller instruments like ocarinas and ukuleles for sale.

If you’re planning to make a trip down, here are directions to Music Book Room:



Music Book Room

Address: 231 Bain St, #01-51, Singapore 180231

Opening Hours: 10 am – 7 pm (except Sat, closing at 6.30 pm)

Nearest MRT: Bras Basah, Bencoolen & City Hall Stations

Farewell to a stalwart store

While it’s disheartening to hear of another long-standing store closing for good, perhaps the closure can finally offer the owners some relief after serving customers for over four decades.

With less than a month to go before it shutters, perhaps you’d like to visit the store for a final farewell.

And while you’re in the area, do check out some of the hidden gems tucked away at Bras Basah Complex.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Music Book Room – 书城音乐书局 on Facebook