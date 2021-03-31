Mutiara Johor Bahru Shuts Its Doors Due To Covid-19 Pandemic

Travel borders haven’t reopened a year since the Movement Control Order came into effect in Malaysia. Businesses, especially in Johor, have suffered considerably due to this.

Another business will be forced to close its doors.

The New Straits Times reported on Tuesday (30 Mar) that the Mutiara Johor Bahru hotel will be closed to the public from 23 May.

The hotel cited “prolonged adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic” as a reason for closing permanently from 1 Jun.

Cost-cutting without success

The statement said that the last date when it’ll be open to the public is 23 May.

Those who live in Malaysia may wish to book their last stay before that date.

Following that, the hotel will shut on 1 Jun.

They have tried to cut costs amid growing losses, but with limited success, the statement said.

Employees will be given adequate notice in accordance with their contracts, and will be paid wages plus employment termination benefits per the collective agreement or the Employment Act.

Rumours of closure persisted for months

Though the announcement comes now, the hotel has apparently been in dire straits for a much longer period.

Back in Dec, rumours persisted about its impending closure, but there were no announcements made then.

The Mutiara Johor Bahru is a well-known one in the area, and even among some Singaporeans who travel to JB.

Its inception was in 1982, as Holiday Inn Johor Bahru, before changing its name in 1992 to Crown Plaza Johor Bahru and finally in 2000, to its present name.

Many netizens, including Singaporeans, praised the Chinese restaurant and service in particular.

Translation: I love staying at this hotel and have been there with my family a few times in JB. Although not as luxurious as a 5 star hotel, but the service, buffet and accommodation are good for my family. Gonna be missed

Difficult times for hotels

Unfortunately, border closures have impacted heavily on hotels and the Mutiara is no exception.

Although Malaysia only has a conditional MCO at the moment, borders aren’t reopened yet.

Further delay may well cause more businesses to fold, and hopefully some travel arrangements and the end of the pandemic will help these businesses out.

