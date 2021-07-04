My Cosy Corner At Coronation Plaza Whips Up Peranakan Fare

Singapore is a teeming food paradise, and Singaporeans are seemingly willing to brave storms and scorching heat for legendary food places.

Even if the location is rather ulu.

My Cosy Corner, tucked in an old Bukit Timah mall, has gained popularity after various places covered the stall specialising in popiah and mee siam.

Some even call it the best popiah and mee siam in Singapore, but that secret might not be kept for much longer.

Coronation Plaza café specialises in Peranakan food

My Cosy Corner is a Peranakan café located at Coronation Plaza, one of the older malls in Singapore still around today.

Even from the outside, you get the sense that the Bukit Timah mall has seen better days, although now the Downtown Line makes it more accessible than before.

But on the 2nd floor lies what used to be considered a hidden gem in The Cosy Corner.

As with other F&B places, Phase 2 Heightened Alert affected business, but cafés like it are ineligible for subsidies.

Regardless, the popiah ($2.50) is well-known and some even call it the best in Singapore.

Grace Wong, a member of the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group, describes the popiah as large, with crunchy bits and sliced boiled eggs.

The chilli adds a punch that many Singaporeans will love.

The cafe’s other main draw is the mee siam, served with prawns and a hard-boiled egg. The gravy is also described as “so drinkable”.

Although prices are slightly higher than at hawker centres, the cafe is still well-frequented — at least, until the recent measures hit.

That said, there’s not too much dining room and expect for there to be a queue.

Dabao-ing is probably a viable option if you’re in the area. The food is also available for delivery on delivery platforms.

No popiah on Sundays

As the cafe was recently featured on TV, there’s a larger crowd now.

If you’re thinking of visiting today (4 Jul), do note that there’s no popiah on Sundays.

However, the mee siam and laksa are alternatives that should prove more than adequate for filling your tummies with warmth.

Here are the deets on how to get to My Cosy Corner.

My Cosy Corner

Address: 587 Bukit Timah Rd, #02-02 Coronation Plaza, Singapore 269707

Opening hours: 10am-7pm (Mon-Sat), 11am-4pm (Sun)

Nearest MRT station: Tan Kah Kee

Dine-in restrictions aren’t quite eased yet, and the cafe doesn’t have that much room anyway, but if this many people swear by their goods, perhaps it’s worth a try.

