Masked Gunmen Kidnap Chinese Staff At Myanmar Supermarket, Suspects Still At Large

Gunmen Kidnap Woman In Myanmar Supermarket

A group of masked gunmen barged into a supermarket in Tachileik, Myanmar, close to the Myanmar-Thailand border, and brazenly kidnapped a Chinese national at a supermarket.

CCTV footage of the incident on 16 Mar was uploaded online.

According to media reports, the Chinese national is apparently the sister of the supermarket owner.

At the time of writing, it appears the gunmen are still at large.

Masked gunmen enter Myanmar supermarket & kidnap woman

The footage is dated 16 Mar at around 8.55pm.

Four gunmen in masks pull up in a white car, parked outside the supermarket.

They march into the supermarket with a purpose, one carrying a rifle while another three follow in tow.

The footage switches to inside the supermarket, where three people, including a standing man and another sitting, as well as one woman, are seen in the cashier area.

The gunmen head inside and calmly enter the cashier area to bring the woman out while restraining her hands.

Shocked into silence at first, the woman appears to put up no resistance until she’s forcibly dragged out, which is when she starts shouting.

She can be heard shouting in Mandarin that she is not the boss and has two children, but her pleas go unanswered.

The men then leave as swiftly as they arrive, seemingly having targeted the woman from the start.

Throughout, the other two men in the cashier area make no move to help the woman, which is understandable since someone’s pointing a rifle at them.

No shots appear to be fired.

Kidnapped woman is believed to be sister of supermarket owner

According to the Chinese Consulate General in Mandalay, the kidnapped shop assistant is a Chinese citizen.

It seems that the kidnapped woman is the sister of the supermarket owner, though further details are unavailable, including ransom demands. The gunmen are also seemingly still at large.

Reports claim that the kidnappers speak Chinese and may be acquaintances of the kidnapped.

The scene echoes another kidnapping, which happened to be on the same street, on 1 Mar.

The person who was taken away then is also a foreign national.

The kidnappers had demanded US$2 million as ransom, but further details are unavailable presently.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.