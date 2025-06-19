Mysterious loud boom & tremors allegedly heard & felt in M’sia, authorities investigating

Mysterious loud boom & vibrations reported in M’sia were not from quarries or earthquakes

Residents across Ipoh in Malaysia reported hearing a loud boom and feeling tremors at around 10.30am on Wednesday (18 June).

Mohammad Danial Nordin, a local, said he was at home when he heard a loud explosion-like sound.

“It sounded like someone slamming a door very hard and there was shaking at the same time,” he said.

Social media users from Chemor, Chepor, and Tanah Hitam also claimed they felt the tremors, The Star reported.

No earthquakes or blasting at quarries at the time

Ipoh District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said they are investigating public complaints regarding the sound and tremor observed in the city.

“Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin will issue an official statement if there is any confirmed information or report regarding the incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Perak Minerals and Geoscience Department has stated that the sounds were not caused by blasting at quarries, as these are only scheduled from 12pm to 5pm on weekdays.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department also said there were no seismic activities recorded at Ipoh at the time of the incident.

Same phenomenon occurred in 2024

On 21 Oct 2024 at 11am, the same phenomenon was observed in various parts of Ipoh, according to The Star.

A strong tremor was felt in Tasek, Perak Stadium, Meru, Falim, Manjoi, Chemor and Sungai Siput, followed by a loud boom.

To this day, authorities are unable to explain the source of the sound and tremors.

Featured image adapted from @utusantvofficial on TikTok.