Mysterious vertical light spotted in S’pore skies on 10 June

On Tuesday (10 June) night, a strange vertical beam of light was spotted ‘piercing’ through the clouds above Singapore.

An MS News reader who saw the phenomenon described it as a “Red Vertical Glowing Light” above Paya Lebar Airbase.

Mysterious light remained stationary for 3 hours

Speaking to MS News, Mike recalled noticing the strange light in the sky while walking home after dinner with his family.

He shared that they spotted it about 8.30pm, but could not see it clearly at the time due to the brightly lit streets in Lavender.

As they continued walking, the vertical beam became more visible at around 9pm when they reached Kallang.

When Mike reached home at about 10.30pm, he noticed that clouds had started to “cover” the beam, and he could no longer see it from his flat.

“The light was there for more than 3 hours,” he recalled. “[It] was in the same position all the time.”

Mike also provided a picture showing the beam of light behind The Windstedt School along Upper Boon Keng Road.

The orientation of the picture suggests that the light originated from the East, which happens to be in the direction of Pengerang — an industrial town in Johor that is home to oil refinery plants.

Faint stroke of light near Marine Parade

Taylor, another MS News reader, recalled seeing the beam of light at about 9pm from Marine Parade.

“It was very faint so I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me,” said the HR Executive.

As the light appeared to be positioned next to a crane, Taylor assumed it was part of the machinery.

Similar phenomenon back in 2022

This is not the first time that such a phenomenon has been seen in Singapore.

Back in 2022, some residents reported seeing a similar beam of light in the sky.

Many netizens also speculated that it was caused by an oil refinery in Johor, Malaysia.

