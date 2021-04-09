Naiise Will Have No More Physical Stores & Pivot Back To Online Sales, Founder Blames Covid-19 Crisis

It’s been 1 year since Singapore started a “Circuit Breaker” to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our retail stores were hit hard, as they had to close for more than 2 months but their landlords may not have waived their rent.

In this climate, it’s not surprising when they have to wind up.

The latest to do so is local retailer Naiise, which will close its last physical store at Jewel Changi Airport on Sunday (11 Apr).

The beleaguered company reportedly owes its vendors more than $10,000 and as a result, debt collectors went to the store to seek repayment.

Naiise sells products by local designers

When Naiise started off in 2013 as an online store, it was known for showcasing products by Singapore designers.

Its creative and hyperlocal items appealed to people who were looking for stuff with a local flavour that were different from the offerings by international brands.

From an online store, they moved into physical outlets so shoppers could finally see and touch their products before buying.

At its peak, it had 6 outlets in Singapore and Malaysia, including at malls like Orchard Gateway, The Cathay, Westgate and Suntec City.

Jewel store opened in 2019

Naiise’s store at Jewel, called Naiise Iconic, opened in 2019.

It has an area of almost 9,500 square feet, and Naiise said in a press release at the time that it would be a “new retail concept” with a more “iconic” shopping experience.

The store sells everything from clothes, bags and accessories to stationery, toiletries and gifts. There’s even a counter that sells cakes.

Now, it’s the company’s last remaining physical store after the Paya Lebar Quarter branch shut down in Jul 2020.

Naiise Jewel to close, company to pivot back online

The Jewel store will sadly close on Sunday (11 Apr), reported TODAY Online.

Founder Dennis Tay told the news portal that the company will pivot back to the beginning – doing online sales.

He also said the investment in the Jewel outlet was made at the “wrong time”.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic was just around the corner.

Thus, the company “never recovered” and had problems paying vendors.

Over 100 vendors owed payments of up to $10,000

Naiise owes outstanding payments to more than 100 vendors, TODAY reported.

Some claimed that the company hasn’t been answering emails and phone calls.

As such, they’ve even banded together in a private Facebook group for support.

The company allegedly owes some vendors up to $10,000.

Debt collector shows up at Naiise

At least one vendor appears to have engaged a debt collection agency.

A typical move of such agencies is to hound debtors for payment at their doorstep, and one did just that.

In a video posted on Facebook on Friday (9 Apr), men from the Singapore Debt Collection Service are filmed in front of Naiise’s Jewel outlet.

One debt collector places a call to a “boss”, claiming that his client is owed more than $10,000.

He also says that they proposed a repayment plan to his client but nothing was fulfilled, and demands that somebody meet him to discuss the matter.

In subsequent videos, the men can be seen discussing the debt with representatives from the company.

If someone has engaged a debt collector, they must be at the end of their rope indeed.

Hope they can get back on their feet

It’s sad to see a homegrown business in dire straits, especially if it purports to support local designers.

However, the vendors who are allegedly owed money are also local businesses who’re struggling to survive amid the crisis.

We sincerely hope that Naiise can get back on their feet soon and settle all outstanding payment issues.

After the downfall of Robinsons, we really can’t bear to see another Singapore retailer bite the dust.

