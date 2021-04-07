Lazada Takes Over 3rd Floor Of Ex-Robinsons Space Till 18 Apr, Win A Dream Room Worth Up To $10,000

When beloved local department store Robinsons shut down all its Singapore branches, many shocked Singaporeans packed the stores 1 last time.

We could lament at how online retailers have squeezed out physical stores, but in an ironic twist, Robinsons’ former space is now being taken over by Lazada.

Though the pop-up is only for a limited time, shoppers will be able to see and touch home furnishings and smart home products in the real world.

Better still, take part in a contest and you may be able to win a dream room worth up to $10,000.

Showrooms that replicate the feel of home

Convenient as the e-shopping experience can be, there are things that it just can’t replicate.

That’s especially when you’re looking for home interior decor ideas, as you’d need to see an item with your own eyes in order to visualise how it will look like in your home.

That’s why Lazada’s “Come Home To Lazada” pop-up has a concept similar to that of IKEA – showrooms designed to replicate the feel of a room in one’s home.

The various beautiful interior layouts may inspire shoppers to re-create the looks at home.

There are showrooms from living rooms to bedrooms.

And bathrooms as well.

There’re also many things to distract the kids with.

Again, similar to IKEA, the the different areas of the home are showcased in distinct sections. There’s also an area for Lazada Exclusive products.

More than 100 brands featured

For those wondering whether there’ll be enough items to sustain your interest, more than 100 brands have opened showrooms, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Many of the brands are familiar household names like Samsung, Philips, OSIM and even Popular.

Their showrooms are spread out over 12,000 square feet of space.

In-store promotions galore

As with any decent megastore, they’ll be promotions to entice people to shop.

Besides sure-win surprise bags and workshops, there’s apparently also a spin-the-wheel game where you can win items like hand sanitizers.

Better yet, according to Lazada, you could also win your dream room worth up to $10,000 by taking part in a simple contest.

Simply:

Take a photo of your dream room at the Come Home To Lazada pop-up. Post the photo on Facebook and/or Instagram with the hashtag #ComeHomeToLazada. Explain in your post why you deserve to win the contents of that room. Tag Lazada’s Facebook and/or Instagram, and 2 friends to share the prize with. A “final lucky winner” will win the contents of a Living Room, Kitchen and Bedroom, worth more than $30,000.

Pop-up brings back memories of Robinsons

Tempting as it may be to hope that Lazada will put its roots down in a physical space permanently, Come Home To Lazada will be around only till 18 Apr, from 10am-10pm.

Its location at the 3rd floor of Robinsons’ former space will bring back memories of the departed retailer’s presence at the same location, which also sold home furnishings.

On its temporary nature, a Lazada spokesman told ST that the megastore is just a pop-up as it’s meant to test the waters.

So far, there’s been “positive feedback” from brands and shoppers, the spokesman added.

Thus, if it’s really that popular, perhaps it’ll come back again.

Here are the details for you to head down as soon as you can.

Come Home To Lazada

Address: #03-04, Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road

Dates: 2 Apr-18 Apr

Operating Hours: 10am-10pm, Mon-Sun

Nearest MRT station: City Hall

Let’s get physical

As physical stores see declining footfall, it’s ironic that a successful online retailer like Lazada has opened a physical store, albeit a temporary one.

It’s not the first to do so, as Taobao opened a store at Funan Mall for a year till Sep 2020.

What do you think of the trend of online stores going physical? Does this signal the return of brick-and-mortar shops in Singapore? Do share your thoughts with us.

