55 Cases With Flu Symptoms Detected Among Nanyang Primary Students & Staff, None Tested Covid-19 Positive

53 Students & 2 Staff Affected By Flu Symptoms At Nanyang Primary School

Following a surge of cases with flu symptoms at Nanyang Primary School, the principal has ordered home-based learning for some classes.

As of 31 Jan, 53 students and two staff have come down with acute respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose or sore throat, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) in response to media queries.

Per a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) report, there have been cases of fever, cough, and sore throat in two classes since last Thursday (26 Jan).

55 cases of flu at Nanyang Primary School, switch to HBL for affected classes

The school noted that none of the cases tested Covid-19 positive, while an unspecified number tested positive for influenza.

There were also two hospitalisations, but both of them have since been discharged, MOH said.

Following the surge of cases, principal Wong Li Peng said the affected classes will have home-based learning on 31 Jan and 1 Feb.

Meanwhile, the school will clean and disinfect affected areas, as well as common areas.

Teachers will also remind pupils to practise good hygiene, she said, adding: “You may wish to do likewise when they are at home.”

“The safety of our children is of utmost importance and we will do the necessary to ensure that all the precautionary measures are taken to safeguard their well-being.”

Flu cases in Singapore remain stable: MOH

The cases were said to be detected since last Thursday.

On 27 Jan, the school sent out a circular regarding a number of cases with fever, cough, and sore throat, CNA reported.

A letter sent to parents on 30 Jan then strongly encouraged students to wear masks in schools for the week.

While the surge in cases at the school appears drastic, MOH said the number of influenza cases in Singapore in the past four weeks has remained stable.

It advised those who are unwell to seek medical treatment promptly, wear a mask when going out, and avoid close contact with others.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.