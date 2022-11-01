NASA Captures Image Of Sun ‘Smiling’, Hints At Possibility Of Approaching Solar Storm

Picture Of Smiling Sun By NASA May Signify The Approach Of An Oncoming Solar Storm

Our solar system is chock full of wonders often incomprehensible to us.

Now and then, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) manages to unpack some of these mysteries for us to ponder.

Recently, they were able to capture an image of what looked like an adorable smile on the surface of the Sun.

However, the ‘smile’ was actually coronal holes or regions where solar winds enter space at high speeds. According to experts, this might mean a solar storm will be hitting Earth soon.

NASA tweets image of sun ‘smiling’

On 27 Oct, NASA posted a picture of the Sun ‘smiling’ to Twitter.

Their space-based Solar Dynamics Observatory managed to capture the image using ultraviolet light.

A few irregular dark patches had shown up on the surface of the sun, conveniently forming a rather heartwarming smile.

Known as coronal holes, NASA explained that they typically occur when fast solar winds gush out into space.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, they only show up in extreme ultraviolet and soft x-ray solar images. The regions appear dark due to the lower density and cooler temperatures.

The image has since become viral, with many comparing it to the Teletubbies baby.

May actually be a sign of an approaching solar storm

While endearing, the image of the ‘smiling’ sun may spell trouble for us here on Earth.

Speaking to the Washington Post, a physics professor at the University of California, Dr Brian Keating, said it may be a sign of an approaching solar storm.

“Its eyes are like gleaming laser beams sending particles that can cause severe disruptions to the atmosphere on Earth,” he said.

Typically, Earth’s magnetic field protects us from these particles. However, Dr Keating noted that there should be cause for worry if an excessive number of them begin hitting Earth.

The magnetic field will then fail to suck in the particles, causing them to disrupt radio, television and other communication channels.

A severe solar storm, Dr Keating warned, could even damage electrical grids and cause power outages.

Of course, such phenomena are typically rare. The last such storm occurred nearly two centuries ago when fires broke at several telegraph stations during the 1859 Carrington Event.

In any case, authorities have urged people to remain on high alert. Last Saturday (29 Oct), The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a minor geomagnetic storm watch.

They stated that conditions could shift from “unsettled” to “active”. The coronal holes transmitting solar winds are also expected to continue through Wednesday (2 Nov).

Featured image adapted from @NASASun on Twitter.