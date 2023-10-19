Diner Charged S$12 For Nasi Padang At Jurong Food Court, Beef Rendang Alone Cost S$5.80

Customer Says Jurong Food Court Stall Charged Her S$12 For Nasi Padang

Another day, another tale about normally affordable dishes in Singapore getting ridiculously expensive.

Recently, a woman visited a nasi padang stall at a food court in Jurong Point.

She ended up paying S$10.80 — after a 10% discount — for her meal, which had three side dishes with rice.

Shocked at the price, she said this was “the most expensive lunch” she’s ever had in a food court.

Customer pays over S$10 for nasi padang at Jurong food court

On Tuesday (17 Oct), the woman took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share more about her experience.

She had gone to a food court at Jurong Point for lunch and purchased a plate of nasi padang, which consisted of rice with assorted vegetables, beef rendang, and ikan bilis with peanuts.

The total price of the dish came up to S$12, but the OP was able to use an app to get a 10% discount.

Still, she lamented that S$10.80 was too expensive for three dishes with rice.

Because of this, she urged others to avoid patronising the stall, adding that the food doesn’t even taste good.

According to a screenshot of the cost breakdown that the OP shared, the rice alone originally cost S$1.20.

Before the discount, the assorted vegetables were S$2 and the beef rendang was S$5.80.

Getting begedil, fish cake, chicken hotdog, or chicken sausage would set one back S$3.

Netizens react to meal pricing

The post has since received dozens of comments from netizens, with many agreeing that the pricing was unfair.

One user pointed out that the beef rendang cost as much as a full-fledged meal.

Many were also taken aback at how the stall charges S$2.70 for small side dishes like the hotdog and begedil.

There were also those who said that nasi padang has become expensive everywhere, not just at food courts.

Nasi padang isn’t the only item that customers have found expensive in recent times.

Last month, a Redditor said that they felt “scammed” after having to pay S$10.10 for for a plate of cai png at Koufu.

