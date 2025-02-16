‘Count it yourself’: Nasi Padang stall in M’sia has no staff, lets customers calculate price of their meals

Nasi Padang stall in M’sia lets customers calculate & pay price of their meals

A Nasi Padang stall in Malaysia is making waves online for its unique self-service system, where customers not only serve themselves but also decide how much to pay for their meals.

On 10 Feb, TikTok user @makantrip shared a 54-second video of the eatery, located at 21-G, Jalan Sierra 10/2, Bandar 16 Sierra, Puchong, Selangor.

Unlike most self-service spots, this stall takes it a step further—there are no cashiers, no fixed prices, and no staff to assist customers.

“This restaurant is fully self-service. You select your food, pack it, and pay on your own,” the OP said in the video.

Customers pack & price own meals before paying

In the viral video, an array of pre-cooked Padang-style dishes is displayed on platters, ready for customers to pair with rice.

However, instead of a cashier ringing up the total, diners are expected to calculate their own costs based on a price list and make payment via QR code or by dropping cash into a designated safe box.

A notice at the stall informs customers that staff are not available to assist with packing or pricing.

“Self-service: Please calculate the cost of your meal and make payment in the provided container,” the notice said.

If unsure about their meal’s cost, they can snap a photo and WhatsApp it to the number provided for confirmation.

The eatery also announced that, as of 11 June 2024, it no longer provides change. Customers who don’t have the exact amount can pay on their next visit.

Netizens say eatery is good for introverts

Many netizens praised the eatery for trusting customers, with some noting that the system benefits those facing financial difficulties. Others pointed out that it’s perfect for introverts who prefer minimal human interaction.

One TikTok user even joked that the stall owner must also be an introvert.

Another remarked that only honest people would be able to eat there.

Also read: Chicken rice stall in M’sia takes flight with aeroplane-themed menu, hawkers dress as pilots



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @makantrip on TikTok.