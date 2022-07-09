NDP 2022 Is Final One At Marina Bay Floating Platform, Event At Padang In 2023

NDP 2022 Will Be Last One At Marina Bay Floating Platform, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen Says

It’s officially one month to National Day.

Some Singaporeans who have tickets will be looking forward to attending the National Day Parade (NDP) without safe distancing restrictions for the first time since 2019.

While that’s a momentous occasion in itself, NDP 2022 will also be the last time the event is held at the Marina Bay Floating Platform.

NDP 2023 will thus be held at the Padang.

NS Square begins construction in March 2023

The news was revealed by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen after an NDP rehearsal on Saturday (9 Jul), The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The reason for this being the floating platform’s last NDP is because it will be redeveloped to become NS Square.

These works are set to begin in March 2023, before next year’s NDP.

NS Square is expected to be ready by the end of 2026.

NDP 2023 will be at the Padang

Dr Ng also told reporters that NDP 2023 will be held at the Padang.

It has been the site of many successful NDPs, including NDP 2019.

After that, the minister said he would like to bring NDP back to the National Stadium, adding,

Now that the management is more predictable and stabilised, I think we would be able to do it.

He could’ve been alluding to the fact that the Government is taking full ownership and management of the Sports Hub, including the National Stadium.

Thus, Dr Ng looks forward to many more NDPs that Singaporeans can celebrate together.

Floating Platform meant to be temporary site

The Marina Bay Floating Platform was built in 2007, and was meant to be just a temporary site for NDPs.

This was when the National Stadium, the de facto NDP site before then, was undergoing redevelopment.

However, the Floating Platform has since become well-loved by Singaporeans as an NDP site, due to its waterfront location.

Dr Ng has also waxed nostalgic about the site, saying it’s a “heaven”s dream for any show producer”.

He was also quoted by ST as saying,

I don’t think you can ask for a better location.

Treasure last memories at Floating Platform

Now that we’re going to wave goodbye to the Floating Platform, this year’s NDP will take on even greater meaning.

If you have tickets, be sure to treasure your last memories of the ideal place to take in fireworks.

Let’s also look ahead to the upcoming NDPs at the Padang, National Stadium and perhaps NS Square — they will surely also be celebrations to remember.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ng Eng Hen on Facebook.