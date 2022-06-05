NDP 2022 Ticket Application Starts On 6 Jun, Successful Residents Will Be Notified Via Email

Start Balloting For NDP 2022 Tickets From 6 Jun Onwards

After a long two-year period of small-scale celebrations, the National Day Parade (NDP) is expected to return to its former glory this year.

As with previous years before the pandemic, the event will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay this year, and only the lucky ones who balloted successfully will get the chance to watch the annual parade live.

Visitors can apply for tickets to one of the three shows in the venue. Successful applicants will receive a notification via email.

NDP 2022 ticket applications to open on 6 Jun

The NDP Executive Committee announced that applications for tickets to this year’s parade shows would open at noon on Monday (6 Jun).

Members of the public can apply for only one of the three shows available:

NDP Preview 1 on 23 Jul

NDP Preview 2 on 30 Jul

NDP 2022 on 9 Aug itself.

Two, four or six tickets will be available on each application via the official website.

All Singapore citizens and Permanent Residents are eligible for the applications.

The committee also added that each applicant is entitled to one ballot chance. They will exclude duplicate applications from the balloting process.

As each ticket will admit only one spectator, all attendees must have a valid ticket for admission to the show of their choice. Children, as well as infants, must hold valid tickets as well.

Attendees should note that applications will end on 20 Jun at 12pm sharp.

Collection point at Central Atrium in Marina Square

Successful applicants will receive confirmation of their admission via the email used in their application between 27 Jun and 1 Jul.

They can then collect their tickets from Level 2 of the Central Atrium in Marina Square at 6 Raffles Boulevard.

Collection of tickets will be available on the following dates from 10.30am to 8.30pm:

8-10 Jul

15-17 Jul

For further queries, interested attendees may find out more here.

Apply now for the chance to watch NDP 2022 live

The NDP has always been an annual highlight of our lives, most of us looking forward to the flight shows and fireworks.

With the parade back to its usual large scale pre-pandemic, we can rest assured we will once again enjoy the event at its best.

If you’re keen to watch the show live with your loved ones, do start balloting for tickets once applications open on 6 Jun, as seats are bound to fill up fast.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Travel Hub.