NDP 2023 Ticket Application Will Start On 29 May, Applicants Can Apply For Up To 6 Tickets

Ticket Application For NDP 2023 Begin At Noon On 29 May

Residents in Singapore might already be feeling excited about this year’s National Day celebrations after the National Day Parade (NDP) organising committee revealed details on Thursday (25 May).

A day later, the NDP 2023 organising committee shared more information about the ticket application process, which will begin at 12pm next Monday (29 May).

Like in previous years, all Singapore citizens and Permanent Residents (PRs) are eligible for the balloting process and can apply for up to six tickets.

NDP 2023 ticket application to open on 29 May

According to the official NDP 2023 website, all Singaporeans and PRs can apply to ballot for one of the three ticketed NDP shows:

NDP Preview 1 on 22 Jul

NDP Preview 2 on 29 Jul

NDP 2023 on 9 Aug

Interested individuals can start applying for tickets from 12pm next Monday (29 May) to 12pm on 12 June via the NDP 2023 website.

Successful applicants will subsequently be notified via email between 23 June and 28 June.

Each applicant can choose to apply for either two, four, or six tickets for one of the shows.

Make sure emails are from official source

In their Q&A forum, the NDP 2023 Executive Committee also cautioned applicants on potential scams and phishing attempts.

They also emphasised that any official notifications will be disseminated through their official email address.

For more information, please visit the NDP 2023 website.

