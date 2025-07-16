CHIJ student who dreamt of NDP since P5 among thousands to perform on 9 Aug

CHIJ student inspired by past NDP is now performing in it, says it’s a dream come true

Two years ago, Zori Rebecca Singer sat wide-eyed at the National Day Parade (NDP) as part of the Primary 5 National Education (NE) Show.

She remembers the music, the energy, and the feeling of wanting to be part of something bigger.

“The NE show was the highlight of my P5 year,” said Zori, now 13 and a Secondary 1 student at CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School, to MS News.

“Now I’m one of those performers I looked up to. That’s quite cool to think about.”

This year, she is dancing alongside thousands of others in one of the largest, most collaborative shows Singapore has ever seen.

But while the spotlight will be on the 13-year-old student and her fellow performers on 9 Aug, much of the NDP magic is made in the moments no one sees — in Suntec Centre, behind makeshift curtains, on hard floors, and sweaty warm-up zones.

“Don’t make your placards look like limp potato chips!”

Zori’s performance is part of a larger student contingent, and though she has only just entered secondary school, the scale of the event has not fazed her.

“I feel proud that I get to represent both my school and Singapore,” she said.

“It’s such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Every Saturday afternoon in Suntec Convention Centre, a group of students from Ministry of Education (MOE) schools rehearse for the same act Zori would appear in — and they have been at it since 14 June.

Each student will be holding an ‘Our Singapore Wish’ placard, a double-sided card found in this year’s NDP packs, during their act.

One side reads “I want to”, the other “I want us to” — part of a new initiative to get both performers and audience members involved in expressing dreams for themselves and the community.

Amid the counts for the performers, the choreographer yelled out, “Don’t make your placards look like limp potato chips!”

It earned a wave of laughter and firmer, more confident arm raises.

Zori’s placard is a statement of solidarity.

“I wrote that I want to dream big. I want us to stand together,” she said.

They learned how to run together, but before that, they fell together

Rehearsals were not always smooth sailing. Zori recalled one instance when a few performers fell while running into formation.

“I fell so bad, I scratched up my hand too,” she told MS News.

“But after that, we all learned how to really run in properly. We overcame the challenges with a lot of laughter.”

“The main thing is that we stayed together.”

Zori also credited her team’s bond for getting through tough moments, saying that they hype each other up before they go on stage.

We say, ‘We’ve got this. It’s going to go really well!’

Behind the scenes, there is even a weekly mini talent show every rehearsal, so the performers can get to know each other and have fun together.

“You can go on stage and perform a song or dance to represent your school!” she said.

“It’s fun seeing other students and cheering them on.”

“I told everyone to come with me,” says 70-year-old performer about NDP

Just a few tents away from the young students, the rhythmic buzz of a sewing machine echoed.

A seamstress adjusted a costume, finishing the changes in under five minutes flat.

The performer waiting patiently in front of her was Jade Koo Ah Moi, 70, who is celebrating her 10th NDP.

“I did 10 years of NDP because I have a grateful heart,” Ms Koo said.

“Singapore gave us stability, a safe country, and so much more. This is how I give back.”

She beamed as she added: “I told my two daughters, my neighbour, my aunt’s husband — come perform with me! They all joined. Even my daughters said, ‘If our mum can do it at 70, we better take part too!’”

Despite her age, Jade is leading the SOKA Gakkai performers for a formation in her act.

“It’s dark, the numbers are small, and the pace is fast. But I’m a curious person. I practice hard. I want to get it right,” she said.

Her energy is unmistakable, as shown through her unwavering commitment to being a part of the celebrations.

Every year is different. We always learn something new — and I’m always happy to be part of it.

“Every Saturday, we dance together — as a family,” says mother of 3

Backstage, performers from the People’s Association (PA) sat in rows as ITE student makeup artists worked quickly and delicately: brushing on foundation, blending out shimmer, setting brows.

Among the soft whirr of a hairdryer mixed with light chatter and nervous laughter, one mother sat quietly, smiling as her child got eyeliner drawn on a few seats away.

That was Rozani Khairon, 50, performing this year with her three children.

“I have to keep up with the younger generation,” she laughed. “But my children help me, we even practice at home.”

Every Saturday, we dance together. It’s brought us closer.

Zaini Tahir: “It’s now about making the impossible possible.”

Overseeing much of the show’s movement is Zaini Tahir, NDP 2025’s Movement and Choreography Director.

Though he has had opportunities to choreograph for NDP since 2014, this year’s SG60 parade — involving multiple community and student groups per act — may be his most ambitious yet.

He said that NDP 2025’s spirit of collaboration is unlike any he has seen in his seven years in the role.

“Every act has two to four partners, like PA, MOE, SOKA. It’s a lot more complex,” he explained.

“But in the spirit of diversity and collaboration, it makes a lot more sense for this year.”

Instead of just focusing on the visuals, Zaini’s choreography leans heavily into meaning.

“I think there’s this huge self-discovery that many of the performers have in this process,” he said. “Nothing is impossible. There are many of them who have never performed.”

For Zaini, NDP is about the realisation that “we can do anything once we set our mind to it”.

He said that the idea was not just to give the dancers directions on the steps, but to push them to discover something new about themselves.

“It’s now about making the impossible possible,” added the choreographer.

Behind the scenes of this year’s NDP show

Supporting the many performers is LTC Ng Eng Ping, Chair of the Show Support Committee, and his team, the ones who keep the whole machine moving.

Handling the logistics, they make sure everyone is hydrated, safe, dressed, and ready.

That they know where to go. That their costumes arrive. That the food comes on time.

“Even the sprinklers with ice water, we added those to cool performers during outdoor rehearsals,” he said.

“We do this to cool their core temperatures down to reduce the risk of heat injury.”

It might sound simple, but the massive web of coordination allows performers, like Zori, to pull off a flawless show.

Speaking to MS News, Zori shares that her favourite part of NDP is the music.

“It brings joy. It reminds you of all the times you sang those songs growing up,” she said. “Now I’m part of it.”

From a girl who once clapped along in the stands, to the auntie who brought half her family to join her as performers, to the choreographer who sees every step as a story, NDP 2025 is powered by people.

When they take their places on 9 Aug — costumes fixed, makeup set, music cued — one shared hope rises with them: To move the nation, together.

Also read: From fighter jets to flying the State Flag, here’s what goes into the NDP 2025 aerial display