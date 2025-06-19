2 Zika cases confirmed in Woodlands, NEA advises residents to monitor for mosquito bites

NEA confirms 2 Zika cases in Woodlands Street 11 and Street 32

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has confirmed two cases of the Zika virus in Woodlands, giving a warning to residents, especially pregnant women, to stay vigilant.

In a Facebook update on Thursday (19 June), NEA revealed that the cases were located at Woodlands Street 11 and Street 32.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) also worked alongside NEA in identifying the infections.

NEA says likely Zika transmission in surrounding areas

Following the cases, NEA conducted wastewater and mosquito surveillance in nearby residential areas.

“This enhanced surveillance has revealed persistent Zika virus signals in the area,” the agency stated. This suggests that the area had likely Zika transmission.

An accompanying map showed highlighted areas in Woodlands with likely transmission of the virus.

“We advise residents in the area, especially pregnant women, to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their health closely.”

The Zika virus, like dengue fever, is spread by the Aedes mosquito. Most cases result in no symptoms, but some patients will get an illness called Zika fever.

Symptoms include headaches, conjunctivitis, a fever, joint and muscle pains, as well as a rash.

“Persons showing symptoms suggestive of Zika infections should see a doctor early, to be diagnosed and managed accordingly.”

Zika virus known to cause birth defects in foetuses

Notably, the virus is associated with health issues in foetuses of infected pregnant women.

In 2016, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concluded that the Zika virus can cause severe foetal brain defects.

NEA further recommended that residents protect themselves by practising “S-A-W” — spraying insecticide, applying insect repellent, and wearing covered clothing.

They promoted the “B-L-O-C-K” method of fighting mosquito breeding as well.

Residents can visit the NEA webpage on Zika cases and clusters to find out more information.

