NEA launches National Dengue Prevention Campaign as S’pore enters peak dengue season, 2 related deaths reported

NEA launches National Dengue Prevention Campaign as Singapore enters peak dengue season

As Singapore braces for the annual spike in dengue cases from May to October, the National Environment Agency (NEA) officially launched the National Dengue Prevention Campaign 2025 on Sunday (25 May).

This year’s rallying cry — “This is no small matter” — serves as a reminder that dengue prevention is a shared social responsibility, especially as warmer months heighten the threat of disease.

Community takes the lead in dengue fight

With the peak season underway, community mobilisation is front and centre. Grassroots advisers, community leaders, and NEA volunteers will lead islandwide outreach efforts, including house visits and engagement activities in high-risk areas and known dengue clusters.

These intensified ground efforts will run for at least three months, maintaining momentum throughout the danger period when Aedes aegypti mosquito populations thrive and virus transmission surges.

Dengue isn’t the only concern. Aedes mosquitoes can also carry Zika, a typically mild disease that can be dangerous during pregnancy, with potential complications such as microcephaly in newborns.

To bolster public awareness, Zika prevention outreach materials will also be shown in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) clinics. Such materials include the B-L-O-C-K and S-A-W messages to urge pregnant women and couples to reduce mosquito breeding at source and prevent disease transmission.

2025 dengue outlook good, but NEA urges continued vigilance

To date, nearly 2,000 dengue cases have been reported. The number marks a 74% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Despite this encouraging statistic, the NEA urges Singaporeans not to let their guard down.

As of 15 May, two local dengue-related deaths have already been reported.

Singapore’s low population immunity, combined with rising global case numbers, keeps Singapore highly vulnerable to transmission. The risk is further amplified during the hotter months, when mosquitoes breed faster and the dengue virus replicates more quickly within them.

For regular dengue updates, residents can check the NEA website and download the myENV app for alerts on dengue clusters.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia and National Environment Agency.