Nepal Plane Goes Missing With 22 On Board, Helicopters Deployed For Search & Rescue

Tara Air Plane Currently Missing In Nepal With 22 On Board

A Twin Otter Plane belonging to Tara Air is feared to have suffered the same fate after going missing in Nepal.

It had 22 people on board and was en route from Pokhara to Jomsom.

Jomsom Airport has dispatched helicopters to conduct a search and rescue effort for the missing airplane. As of yet, no information on possible casualties has been reported.

Tara Air plane loses contact in Nepal

The Kathmandu Times reports that the Tara Air flight went missing on Sunday (29 May) morning.

The 9N-AET plane was en route for a 15-minute flight from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal, carrying 22 persons on board.

According to a Tara Air official, it took off at 9.55am but lost contact with the air tower shortly after that.

The area in which the plane last made contact was in Lete Pass.

An air traffic controller also reportedly said there was a loud noise in the Ghasa of Jomsom, although this is still unconfirmed.

Amongst the 22 individuals on board, there were 19 passengers and three flight crew members.

Helicopters dispatched on search and rescue effort

According to the Kathmandu Times, Jomsom airport has already dispatched helicopters to where the plane last made contact.

An air traffic controller from Jomsom Airport has confirmed that the helicopters are currently conducting a search and rescue effort to find the missing passengers.

India TV News also reports that there was heavy rain for the past few days in the region. However, planes were still operating as usual.

This is a developing story—more updates to come.

