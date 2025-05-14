‘Many of my colleagues who rage quit are now struggling’: Netizens advise against Redditor looking to quit without backup

Netizens c aution Redditor a gainst q uitting j ob w ithout b ackup p lan

A 29-year-old Singaporean civil servant has set Reddit ablaze after posting a deeply personal and relatable confession: he’s on the verge of quitting his job — without another lined up.

Burnt out after just eight months in the government sector, the man turned to Reddit’s r/askSingapore community on 10 May, seeking advice as he grappled with toxic work culture, burnout, and a deteriorating personal life.

Redditor shares struggle in government sector

In the post titled “I want to quit my job without a job line up”, the OP painted a picture all too familiar for many Singaporeans: long hours, non-stop OT even on weekends, and relentless stress.

He admitted that the pressure has become unbearable, so much so that he’s losing hair and making frequent mistakes at work.

“I’m really overworked, burned out and OT ing everyday even during the weekends,” he wrote.

The toll has spilt into his personal life. Once passionate about his side hustle and fitness routine, he now finds no joy or time for either.

Even during holidays, work consumes him. Worse, he says colleagues have started badmouthing his performance, leaving him feeling isolated and demoralised.

Yet, despite the emotional strain, he shared that he’s financially stable, with over a year’s worth of savings, and no debt or mortgage.

“Should I toughen it out or should I quit without a job in line?” the OP asked.

Netizens advise man to hang in there

While many sympathised with his situation, most netizens strongly advised against resigning without securing another job.

One netizen recommended securing a new job first before quitting, as it’s very stressful to be jobless for a prolonged period of time.

Another commenter agreed, saying that it was better to be stressed at work than to be stressed because of joblessness.

One user chimed in with a cautionary tale: several of their colleagues who “rage quit” were still jobless six months later.

Another netizen summed it up perfectly, saying: “It’s much easier to find a job while you have a job. Like how you’re somehow more attractive when you have a girlfriend.”

The post struck a nerve — and with good reason. According to the Ministry of Manpower, one in three Singaporean employees struggles with work-related stress or mental fatigue.

The intense work culture in Singapore has led to widespread dissatisfaction, with 73% of Singaporean employees reporting unhappiness and 62% experiencing burnout.

