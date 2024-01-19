NETS FlashPay Exchange Service At SimplyGo Ticket Offices Postponed Till Further Notice

NETS FlashPay Exchange Service Slated To Start On 19 Jan Postponed Till Further Notice

The exchange service for NETS FlashPay cards, announced alongside Singapore’s transition to SimplyGo, has been postponed indefinitely.

The service, which allows commuters to exchange their NETS FlashPay cards with NETS Prepaid cards at SimplyGo Ticket Offices, was expected to start today (19 Jan).

At midnight, however, NETS updated its Facebook post with news of the indefinite postponement.

NETS FlashPay card exchange service ‘unavailable until further notice’

NETS announced the postponement via an update on Facebook at midnight on Friday (19 Jan).

Coincidentally, 19 Jan was when the exchange service was supposed to start.

In the update, NETS said the exchange service for NETS FlashPay cards at SimplyGo Ticket Offices is “temporarily unavailable until further notice”.

The payment service company took the opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Staff at the SimplyGo ticket office at Tampines MRT station told The Straits Times (ST) that they were only informed of the postponement on 19 Jan morning.

The staff similarly said that the exchange has been postponed till “further notice”.

In response to MS News’ queries, a NETS spokesperson said that NETS FlashPay cards may be used for public transport and topped up at ticketing machines until 1 June.

Exchange announced alongside transition to SimplyGo

LTA announced the exchange earlier this month as part of the transition towards SimplyGo for public transport fare payment.

From 1 June, commuters can no longer use NETS FlashPay cards and non-SimplyGo EZ-Link adult cards to pay for their public transport fares.

To facilitate the transition, commuters may exchange their NETS FlashPay cards for a free NETS Prepaid Card at SimplyGo Ticket Offices or Ticketing Services Centres.

In exchange for their FlashPay cards, commuters will receive a complimentary Prepaid Card. They will also receive a refund for the balance on their FlashPay cards.

The exchange was supposed to take place from 19 Jan to 18 July.

NETS and LTA have not announced if or when the exchange will take place at the time of this article.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Gutzy Asia and NETS on Facebook.

