Driver Tops Up NETS Parking & ERP Card On Phone, Shares Discovery With Others

Driver Shares Auto Top-Up Option For NETS Parking And ERP Card

Drivers in Singapore would be familiar with the NETS Motoring Card used to pay for parking and ERP expenses.

Introduced in 2021, the new card replaced the older CashCard as the main stored value card for motorists in Singapore.

What some people might not know is that they can top up these cards in just a few minutes on their phones.

A video demonstrating the convenient top-up ‘hack’ recently went viral on TikTok. giving many users a TIL moment.

TikTok user tops up NETS parking & ERP card using phone

On Thursday (30 Mar), Radio DJ JK shared his discovery on the NETS app in a TikTok video.

At the start of the 24-second clip, JK holds a phone in one hand and a NETS Motoring Card in another.

After scanning the card as per the screen’s prompts, the driver selects the amount that he wishes to top up.

He then filled in his credit card details and scanned his NETS Motoring card again to complete the process.

In the captions throughout the video, the driver seemed awestruck by the discovery, going so far as to call himself an “absolute mountain tortoise”.

Some users knew about ‘hack’ for years while others had TIL moment

Fair enough, one commenter pointed out that they’ve known about this function for years.

However, they also highlighted a downside — the app does not store the user’s credit card credentials.

Another TikTok user revealed that there is supposedly a 50-cent charge for the service.

Nevertheless, some may argue that the amount is negligible. Furthermore, the fee is allegedly waived for DBS and POSB card users.

Despite the many people who knew about the function, there were others who were as clueless as the OP.

The NETS app is available on the App Store and the Google Play store.

NETS auto top-up option saves time

In the true spirit of sharing is caring, the driver had likely helped many people save time.

Since posting the video two days ago, the short TikTok clip has been shared over 5,000 times.

Were you aware of this auto top-up function? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @jksg98 on TikTok.