New Cycling Paths To Be Built In The West, Including Areas Such As Bukit Batok & Clementi

The paths will be progressively built from 2024.

By - 11 Sep 2023, 2:11 pm

LTA Announces Building Of New Cycling Paths In The West & Queenstown

Cycling has become a pastime for many Singaporeans. And now, those in the West might be able to enjoy more, with more routes to explore.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has revealed that they have called a tender for new cycling paths in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Jurong West and Queenstown.

The new paths will be able to further contribute to the LTA’s goal of having cycling routes spanning 1,300 km by 2030.

LTA to build more cycling paths in the West

On Monday (11 Sep), LTA announced that they have called a tender for new cycling paths.

Source: LTA on Facebook

The new routes will be in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Jurong West, and Queenstown as well.

In addition, they will contribute towards reaching LTA’s aim of having 1,300km of cycling paths by 2030.

Image courtesy of LTA

LTA added that the routes will be progressively completed from 2024.

“The new paths will allow residents in the West to cycle more easily to key amenities in their neighbourhood,” they said.

Image courtesy of LTA

LTA has also made the move to require the use of low-carbon concrete in the construction of cycling paths in all their upcoming tenders.

Image courtesy of LTA

More paths for cyclists

Of course, these aren’t the only routes Singaporeans can look forward to in the future.

Earlier this year, LTA announced that they had asked for a tender for the construction of new cycling paths in the central region of Singapore.

Spanning across Bukit Merah, Telok Blangah, Kallang and the city, they will progressively be ready from 2024.

The new paths will enhance connectivity to schools, transport nodes and neighbourhood centres such as Boon Keng and Tiong Bahru.

LTA also shared that they were taking a “phased approach” to the construction of the routes.

After the completion of the new paths by 2030, Singapore’s cycling network will stretch across 1,300km.

Eight in 10 HDB residents would also be within minutes of their nearest cycling path.

Featured image courtesy of LTA.

