‘A basic English test is a very small ask’: S’pore journalist sparks debate over English tests for new immigrants

Former ST editor Bertha Henson reignites debate on English tests for new immigrants, netizens divided over issue

Former Straits Times (ST) editor Bertha Henson has sparked fresh debate online after questioning whether new immigrants to Singapore should be required to pass a basic English proficiency test.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday (27 Jan), Ms Henson said that requiring immigrants to speak basic English was “a very small ask”, arguing that language plays a key role in integration within Singapore’s multiracial society.

As of the time of writing, her post has garnered over 6,000 likes and more than 700 comments, with netizens divided over her views.

Shares personal encounter to highlight integration concerns

In her post, Ms Henson recalled an encounter more than 20 years ago with a stallholder from China who once scolded her for ordering food in English instead of Mandarin.

She said the stallholder later became fluent in basic English, lost her accent, and eventually became “indistinguishable” from other Singaporeans — an example Ms Henson cited as successful integration.

According to her, the ability to converse in “basic or even pasar English” should be a requirement for citizenship, adding that failing such a test after years of living in Singapore “says a lot about their lack of integration”.

Calls for English tests previously raised in 2023

Ms Henson also revisited the parliamentary debate in Feb 2023, when then-Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh proposed an English proficiency test for those applying for Singapore citizenship.

The suggestion was rejected by several Ministers, including Ms Josephine Teo and Mr Edwin Tong.

Mrs Teo questioned how foreign spouses — who make up a significant portion of applicants who may struggle with English — would cope with such a requirement, while Mr Tong stressed that language should not be the sole criterion for citizenship.

Ms Henson questioned whether the proposal was dismissed “simply because the idea came from the Opposition”.

Addressing concerns about foreign spouses, Ms Henson said it was premature to argue they would be disadvantaged when no such test exists even for main applicants.

She described the proposed requirement as a “low bar” that is already common in many countries.

“I don’t think anyone would suggest that language proficiency should be the sole criterion for PR or citizenship,” she wrote, adding that it should instead form part of a broader assessment.

Says Singapore ‘too crowded’ for slow assimilation

Ms Henson also criticised comparisons to past generations of immigrants who assimilated without speaking English.

She said Singapore today is “too crowded” and “too competitive”, with many opportunities for people to retreat into ethnic enclaves or social cliques without interacting meaningfully with others.

According to her, English is “the only language that cuts across the races” and serves as the “best glue” holding Singapore’s diverse society together.

She added that past polls conducted after the 2023 debate showed that most Singaporeans supported the idea of a basic English test for foreigners.

In March 2023, former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng also voiced his support for Mr Singh’s proposal in a Facebook post.

While acknowledging that some older Singaporeans do not speak English, Mr Cheng pointed out that they were mostly born before independence and before English became Singapore’s main working language.

“English is our unifying language as it enables all our ethnicities to communicate with each other,” he wrote, adding that saying it is acceptable for a modern Singaporean not to speak English is “wrong”.

He also stressed that such a policy would not be an act of xenophobia, but one that strengthens Singaporeans’ shared identity.

Netizens largely supportive, but concerns raised

Many netizens echoed Ms Henson’s views, with some saying learning the working language of a country should be a basic expectation for immigrants.

Others argued that the issue “should not even be debated”, especially in a country where English is widely used in workplaces and daily life.

However, critics questioned whether such a requirement could make it harder for Singapore to attract foreign talent.

Meanwhile, one commenter raised concerns about whether it might undermine the equal status of Singapore’s four official languages.

