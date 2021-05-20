SFA Suspends & Fines New Shah Alam In Boat Quay For 3 Offences

Boat Quay is synonymous with chill hangouts and supper spots, none more so than New Shah Alam that has served hungry club-goers for years.

Source

The 24-hour eatery selling Indian Muslim food has become the de-facto supper place for club-goers in and around the area.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your late-night pick-me-ups for a while as the restaurant is closed till 31 May.

New Shah Alam in Boat Quay suspended from 18 May

In a news update, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced that the restaurant’s licence has been suspended from Tuesday (18 May).

This is following the accumulation of 14 demerit points for the following offences:

Failure to keep licensed premises free of cockroach infestation

Failure to keep licensed premises clean

Failure to provide adequate numbers of refuse bins with fitting covers

SFA have also fined New Shah Alam $1,000 for the above offences.

The suspension will last until the end of May, after which the restaurant may reopen if certain requirements are met.

Staff have to retake & pass Food Safety Course

As a licensee with SFA, those who accumulated 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licence suspended for either 2 or 4 weeks.

Food handlers will need to undergo retraining before resuming work.

SFA also calls on food operators to be mindful of food and hygiene practices at all times and employ staff with valid credentials.

Hopefully, New Shah Alam will remedy their faults and reopen in June. If you’re looking to head over once they’ve resumed business, here’s how to get there:



New Shah Alam Restaurant

Address: 20-21 Circular Rd, Singapore 049376

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Clarke Quay Station

No comforting suppers till 31 May

The announcement of its closure may disappoint many who find comfort in having suppers at one of Singapore’s supper institutes, often overlooking the less than ideal hygiene standards.

However, we’ll only have to wait for 2 weeks for the restaurant to clean up their act and reopen again.

Till then, patrons can reminisce on the good times where clubs were still open, stumbling your way to some good ol’ Indian food.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.