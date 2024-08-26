Spreading false claims: ‘100% Pure New Zealand’ dairy company fined for using butter from India

Dairy company fined for making ‘100% Pure New Zealand’ claim despite using butter from India

A New Zealand dairy company has been hit with a fine for falsely advertising its products as “100% Pure New Zealand” — while actually using butter imported from India.

In a statement released on Monday (26 Aug), New Zealand’s Commerce Commission revealed that Milkio Foods Limited misled consumers about the origin of its ghee products.

The company used terms like “from the clean green pasture-based dairy farms in New Zealand” and “produced and manufactured in pristine New Zealand” to promote its goods.

Furthermore, Milkio provided “false and incomplete” information to secure the use of the FernMark logo and licence number, a globally recognised symbol for New Zealand-made products.

Conviction a warning to others

The judge who oversaw case highlighted the substantial harm these misleading claims could inflict on New Zealand’s dairy industry.

They also underscored the damage not only to consumers but also to other producers who rely on the “Brand New Zealand” reputation.

The court imposed a fine of NZ$420,000 (approximately S$340,000) on Milkio, which pleaded guilty to 15 breaches of the Fair Trading Act.

Commerce Commission Fair Trading General Manager Vanessa Horne emphasised that this case serves as a stern warning to other companies tempted to falsely leverage New Zealand’s esteemed brand.

Also read: Woman in New Zealand jailed for overfeeding dog to death, gave pet nearly 10 pieces of chicken daily

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The International Butter Club and Horizon.