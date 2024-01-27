NewJeans To Perform Live At Nike Orchard Road For 1st Visit To S’pore

NewJeans Will Perform Live In Nike Outlet At Orchard Road This February

On 3 Feb this year, South Korean girl group NewJeans will be making an appearance in Singapore to perform at the Nike outlet in Orchard Road.

Fans will have the chance to catch them live by answering a question via the Nike app on 30 Jan.

It’s also the group’s first-ever visit to Singapore, making it the opportunity of a lifetime for hardcore fans in the country.

NewJeans to perform live at Nike Orchard Road

According to Nike, NewJeans will be performing at its flagship store in Orchard Road on 3 Feb this year.

To stand a chance to catch them live in the flesh, all fans would have to do is log into Nike’s official app on 30 Jan.

From there, they will have to answer the prompt:

Tell us why you are the biggest NewJeans fan.

There will also be an exclusive Member shopping experience at Nike Orchard Road after the performance.

During this experience, winners will get first dibs to purchase Nike’s Air Max 90 LV8.

Shop in-store for limited edition collection

In addition, Nike will be running a promotion for members titled ‘Member Days’, from 30 Jan to 4 Feb.

During this period, members can shop in-store for the Nike By You x NewJeans collection, a collaboration between Nike and the girl group.

The limited edition collection is exclusively available at Nike’s outlet in Orchard Road, so be sure to drop by before stocks run out.

According to Lifestyle Asia, the performance by NewJeans is likely part of celebrations to commemorate the store’s opening.

As the largest outlet in Asia outside of China, the three-storey Nike outlet at Orchard Road spans 28,000 square feet.

NewJeans has previously collaborated with Nike on multiple collections including the Air Max products back in 2023.

Featured image adapted from @mensfolio on Instagram and Google Maps.