Ng Kok Song Says He Regrets Neglecting Chinese Language, Now Sings Mandarin Songs To Learn

Ng Kok Song Wants To Learn Chinese To Be A Role Model To Younger Singaporeans

One of the biggest regrets prospective presidential candidate Ng Kok Song has, according to him, is that he didn’t learn Chinese when he was younger.

However, Mr Ng is brushing up on his Mandarin at the ripe age of 75.

He shared that he wants to be a role model to younger Singaporeans who are reluctant to learn and master the language.

Ng Kok Song’s deepest regret is not learning Chinese when younger

During a visit to the Singapo(ren): Discovering Chinese Singaporean Culture exhibition at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on 25 July, Mr Ng talked about one of his deepest regrets.

He shared that he isn’t fluent in both oral and written Chinese.

This is because he was in the English stream in school. However, Mr Ng said his “heart is Chinese”.

“The way I think, I cannot express it fluently, you know.”

As such, Mr Ng wants to be an example to younger Singaporeans who aren’t fluent to learn Chinese now.

“It’s not too late for me. I want to learn to be fluent. First in oral Chinese, and then hopefully in reading Chinese.”

Singing Mandarin songs to learn

When asked what he was doing to learn Chinese, Mr Ng shared that he listens to Mandarin songs.

Specifically, The Moon Represents My Heart (月亮代表我的心).

It’s an absolute classic, so we’re not surprised Mr Ng has chosen the iconic Teresa Teng track.

Calls himself the best candidate for Singapore

At a separate event on Saturday (29 July), Mr Ng, who was at Asia Cat Expo 2023, also said Singapore could have “the best of three worlds” if he’s elected as president.

According to him, this is because fellow prospective candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam can return to the government if Mr Ng wins.

Meanwhile, a third candidate, George Goh, can return to building his business to support the government’s efforts to grow the economy, Mr Ng added.

“I think that would be a very good thing because, as you know, our government is going through a difficult time. So we need very good and capable people to come back or to go back to serve our country,” Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports him as saying.

Mr Ng also mentioned that he would return to Singaporean investment management company Avanda after the election if he didn’t win.

Featured image adapted from Ng Kok Song on Instagram.