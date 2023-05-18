Nigerian Woman Claims S’poreans Have Same Accents As Them, Shows Viral TikToks As Proof

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Nigerian Says Their Accents Sound Like Singaporeans’, Asks If We Are Related

In April this year, a TikTok video by staff of a Singapore-based clothing store went viral in Nigeria. Multiple Nigerian viewers commented that the Singaporean and Nigerian accents sounded similar, stirring debate online.

Now two months later, Nigerian TikTok creator Vee (@onyinyechi.i) is going viral in Singapore for insisting that the Nigerian and Singaporean accents are “literally the same”.

She stitched the viral video, as well as one of local content creator Nicole (@lielnicole) with hers for a direct reference.

Her post triggered another wave of debate over whether the accents truly share any similarities.

Woman says Nigerian & Singaporean accents sound the same

Vee started her video with the rhetorical question, “You guys know that Nigerians and Singaporeans have literally the same accents?”

To prove her point, she stitched clips of the original viral video with hers.

She also added a short clip from a video by local influencer Nicole, who expressed confusion about some followers not being able to understand her accent.

Amused by the apparent similarity between the accents, Vee excitedly asked, “Did you just see that? Like, are we related?”

Netizens debate over similarity

Following Vee’s video, the debate over the alleged similarities in the two countries’ accents resurfaced.

One seemingly Singaporean TikTok user seemed to agree with her sentiments, writing, “We confirm related la!!”

On the other hand, several netizens who still could not hear the similarity expressed confusion over the claims.

Meanwhile, multiple TikTok users pointed out that the Singaporean accent sounds more Ghanaian than Nigerian.

One even drew a comparison between Nicole’s accent and Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland’s (@princess_burland) accent .

Here’s one of her videos for comparison.

With people still seemingly unable to arrive at a resounding conclusion, the debate over the accents’ similarity continues.

Having seen the various clips, do you hear the similarity between the accents? What other accents do you think the Singaporean one resembles? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @onyinyechi.i on TikTok, @lielnicole on TikTok & @shoplovet on TikTok.