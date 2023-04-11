S’pore Store Staff Film TikTok Trend, Viewers Ask Why They Have Nigerian Accents

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

TikTok Users Notice Similarities Between Singaporean & Nigerian Accents

Things often go viral for the most bizarre reasons on social media.

Singapore clothing brand Lovet recently found a video of its staff doing the ‘before and after’ trend making the rounds on Nigerians’ For You Pages (FYP) on TikTok.

The unintentional fame came after netizens remarked how the girls’ Singaporean accents in the video sounded similar to the Nigerian one.

This prompted a flurry of discussion around the similar cadence and manner of speech that the two accents share.

Singapore clothing store hops on video trend, goes viral on Nigerian TikTok

The video, which has garnered over 6.5 million views, features Lovet’s “pixies” taking turns to say the line, “My name is (name) and this is me before my shift.”

The 10 ladies, dressed in matching tops, are apparently staff members at the local apparel brand’s outlet in Jewel Changi.

The video was part of a “before and after” trend on TikTok.

In this trend, TikTokers would film themselves in tip-top condition before embarking on a strenuous activity, such as a run or, in this case, a shift at work.

After completing the said strenuous activity, they would then film their worn-out conditions while saying the line, “My name is (name) and this is me after my (activity).”

Whilst the video was likely intended for Singaporeans and travellers to Singapore, the TikTok algorithm took a wild turn.

The video broke the internet after it found its way to the continent of Africa.

In particular, the video gained popularity in Nigeria, where locals who stumbled upon the video started drawing parallels between the girls’ accents and the Nigerian accent.

Nigerians say Singaporean accent sounds similar to theirs

In the comments section of the TikTok video, multiple users chipped in on the similarities between the Singaporean and Nigerian accents.

One noted that the way the girls said the word “shift” was enough to convince them that the girls were actually raised in a Nigerian city.

Another joked that they could hear their people although the girls looked nothing like them.

The discussion eventually found its way onto Twitter.

One user pointed out that the Singaporean accent is simply a sped-up version of the Nigerian accent.

Nevertheless, there were also many who disagreed.

One noted that the Singaporean accents the girls had were very distinct.

Other Singaporeans similarly expressed confusion over the claims about the accents being similar.

Interesting convergence of cultures

Given that the Singaporean accent has always been thought to be rather unique, it is unexpected to see it being compared to one from a completely different continent.

It is indeed fascinating to see the convergence of two vastly different cultures, especially over something so close to heart like the manner in which we speak.

What do you think? Do you think the Singaporean accent really does sound like a Nigerian one to you? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @shoplovet on TikTok.