Viral Images Of Pope In Puffer Jacket Are Fake, Pictures Were Generated By AI

Viral Images Of Pope In Puffer Jacket Turn Out To Be Fake

You may or may not have come across a few pictures of the Pope himself dressed in a gigantic white puffer coat recently.

Unfortunately, the Pope has not been dipping his toes into the world of fashion, even though he certainly looks dapper. These images that went viral are actually fake.

In fact, they were generated using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) software, Midjourney.

AI software generated images of Pope in puffer jacket

Several hyper-realistic images of the Pope dripped out in a gigantic puffer coat emerged on the Internet in recent days.

These pictures were originally posted onto a subreddit group, r/midjourney.

Reddit users in this group often share images they created using the AI software, Midjourney.

By writing specific prompts, the software is able to generate pictures based on them.

The AI-generated pictures of the Pope fooled the Internet

These AI-generated pictures completely fooled the Internet, with many people thinking that they were actually real.

American model Chrissy Teigen even posted a tweet, noting that she did not even think twice about the credibility of those pictures.

A Twitter user replied to Teigen, highlighting that they saw someone else’s claim that AI had generated those pictures of the Pope.

Funnily enough, they thought that others were lying about the pictures being fake.

Indeed, as AI-generated images evolve to become more detailed and realistic, it’s becoming more difficult to tell the difference between what’s real and what isn’t.

AI-generated fake images of different famous personalities

Users are increasingly harnessing the power of AI software to generate pictures of different celebrities in different settings.

Besides the Pope, many other famous personalities have been used as prompts as well.

For instance, other users posted pictures of US President Joe Biden decked out in a similar puffer jacket to that of the Pope’s.

Another user also created a picture of royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, only they seem to have put on some weight after their move to the US.

While most of these pictures are rather harmless, the effect of AI-generated pictures can result in something a lot more dangerous and sinister.

It is important that we learn to think twice before believing anything we see on the Internet.

In the meantime, you can unleash your creativity, and try your hand at generating pictures using AI. Who knows what other AI-generated images might go viral next?

Featured image adapted from Reddit.