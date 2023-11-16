Nintendo Jewel Changi Airport Pop-Up Store 1st In SEA, Has Mario & Animal Crossing Merch

Nintendo Pop-Up Store Opens At Jewel Changi From 17 Nov To 1 Jan 2024

For many Singaporeans, the exclusive merch in Nintendo stores in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto may seem out of reach. However, a glimmer of hope has arrived in the form of a Nintendo Pop-Up Store at Jewel Changi Airport.

You can finally check out the buzz tomorrow (17 Nov) when the store officially opens, till its last day on 1 Jan 2024.

The store, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia (SEA), contains exclusive merch from various popular games like ‘Super Mario’ and ‘Animal Crossing’.

In line with the pop-up, Jewel Changi Airport is also hosting a special ‘Pipe Around the World at Jewel’ Mario-themed event, where you can find photo ops and score unique merch for free.

Nintendo Pop-Up Store at Jewel Changi Airport opens 17 Nov

Previously, fans of Nintendo’s various popular games could only dream of getting their hands on exclusive merch from stores in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto in Japan.

But all that changes tomorrow, when SEA’s first Nintendo Pop-Up Store opens at Jewel Changi Airport.

Finally, fans can get their hands on a wide array of merchandise, including those of iconic characters like Mario, Yoshi, and Luigi.

The store also offers adorable merch from the ever-popular ‘Animal Crossing’ games.

Or perhaps the famed Mystery Block with its question mark will catch your fancy?

Merch from video games like ‘The Legend of Zelda’, ‘Splatoon’ and ‘Pikmin’ will be available too, for gamers who live and breathe the famous titles.

Pop-Up Store open daily till 1 Jan 2024

The Pop-Up Store also sells more all-encompassing Nintendo brand merch, such as T-shirts bearing the brand’s logo or characters from various franchises.

Besides merchandise, customers can get their Nintendo Switch essentials like consoles and games such as ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’, and ‘Pikmin 4’ at the store.

But be quick, as the store and all it has to offer won’t be around for long — only till 1 Jan 2024.

Here’s how you can locate it:



Nintendo Pop-Up Store @ Jewel Changi Airport

Address: #04-220/221 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Dates: 17 Nov 2023 – 1 Jan 2024

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Changi Airport

In anticipation of crowds, store staff will be distributing numbered tickets at the entrance, with each person only receiving one.

The tickets designate a certain time slot within which the customer can browse and purchase items. Tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis, so be sure to queue early.

Ticketless customers can join a lower-priority queue where they may enter when available slots open.

Those who spend S$80 or more in a single transaction will receive one of six exclusive postcards, while stocks last. The back of each postcard will feature one of Singapore’s iconic sights.

Special Mario-themed event at Jewel Changi Airport

Alongside the Nintendo Pop-Up Store, Jewel Changi Airport will be hosting ‘Pipe Around the World at Jewel’.

The Super Mario-themed event will also last until 1 Jan 2024 at the Shiseido Forest Valley, which surrounds the Rain Vortex.

Visitors can snap photos next to various iconic Super Mario characters at numerous photo spots.

On top of that, there will be a special meet-and-greet session with Mario and Luigi characters from 17 to 19 Nov. Only three sessions will be held each day, at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm, at the level two South Gateway Garden.

The event also comes with the exclusive chance to score special event merch, perfect for the Nintendo enthusiast.

With every S$50 spent in a single receipt, customers can purchase exclusive event premium items. Those interested can find more info on Jewel Changi Airport’s website.

Will you be visiting the Nintendo Pop-Up Store? Tag someone you’d like to go with.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Nintendo.