Nintendo Pop-Up Store Coming To Jewel Changi Airport, Features Merch From Super Mario & Animal Crossing

Nintendo Pop-Up Store Coming To Jewel Changi On 17 Nov

For many people, Pokémon Center Singapore is one of the highlights of their trips to Jewel Changi Airport.

Come 17 Nov, another Japanese gaming company will be making their presence felt at the iconic shopping mall.

For nearly two months, Nintendo will be holding a pop-up store inspired by some of their most popular game titles.

The store will carry a slew of merchandise from games like ‘Super Mario’, ‘Animal Crossing’, and ‘The Legend of Zelda’.

Nintendo to open first pop-up store in Southeast Asia in Jewel Changi Airport

The pop-up store — the first in Southeast Asia — will feature merchandise once exclusive to Nintendo stores in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto.

Some of these merchandise include dining utensils inspired by Super Mario and his friends Princess Peach, Luigi, and Toad.

The store will also carry merchandise inspired by ‘The Legend of Zelda’ series, many of them inscribed with tribal-looking markings.

Merchandise inspired by other Nintendo game series like ‘Animal Crossing’, ‘Splatoon’, and ‘Pikmin’ will also be available at the pop-up store.

Nintendo will unveil more of these merchandise items in time to come.

Collect stickers during check-in event

Those with a Nintendo account can also ‘check in’ at the store to collect stickers.

To verify their attendance, users only need to present a QR code — available near the store’s entrance — to a staff member.

There are 18 sticker designs available and users will get one at random for checking in each day.

The Nintendo pop-up store will also be distributing postcards featuring sights in Singapore and familiar Nintendo characters.

Customers can redeem these limited edition postcards when they spend S$80 at the store in a single transaction.

Jewel Changi Airport to host Super Mario event throughout duration of pop-up

The Nintendo pop-up store will be open at Jewel Changi Airport for about 1.5 months, from 17 Nov 2023 to 1 Jan 2024.

It will be located on the fourth floor of the shopping centre (#04-220/221) — the same floor as Pokémon Center Singapore.

In addition to the in-store offerings, Jewel Changi Airport will also be hosting a Super Mario-inspired event from 17 Nov till the end of this year.

Stay tuned for more information on the event and the store’s opening hours.

Take a trip down gaming memory lane

Characters from Nintendo game titles have accompanied many of us through our childhoods, and for some, even well into adulthood.

If you’ve been an avid player of Nintendo’s game titles over the years, you might want to head to the east for a trip down memory lane.

Featured image adapted from Kyodo News via The Japan Times, for illustration purposes only, and courtesy of Avex Asia.

