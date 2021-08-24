Covid-19 Cases At North Coast Lodge First Detected Through Wastewater Surveillance

Though many dormitories for migrant workers surfaced as Covid-19 clusters last year, the outbreak has been successfully contained for over a year now.

However, a new cluster in a dormitory has emerged once again, with 62 Covid-19 cases linked.

The authorities have revealed further details regarding the outbreak at North Coast Lodge, citing that all infected workers have been fully vaccinated.

The cases were first detected through the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) wastewater surveillance.

First 3 cases detected through wastewater testing

Yesterday (23 Aug), the Ministry of Health reported that 62 Covid-19 cases were detected at the North Coast Lodge dormitory in Woodlands.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Manpower Ministry (MOM) confirmed that all infected persons have been fully vaccinated. They were either asymptomatic or had mild acute respiratory infection symptoms.

However, MOM did not specify whether all residents there have received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

The ministry told ST that the first 3 cases were detected through wastewater surveillance. According to NEA, the surveillance complements clinical testing, hence allowing early detection for Covid-19 cases.

The remaining cases from the dormitory were detected through pre-emptive testing.

Regular testing for all workers at North Coast Lodge dormitory

ST also reported that the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has issued safety time-out notices to the sites where the infected workers worked at.

All close contacts of the 62 infected cases have also been notified and isolated.

In the following weeks, all workers of the infected dormitory will undergo regular testing.

MOH stated on Monday (23 Aug) that about 2,200 workers have already undergone swab tests, and the remaining will follow suit.

All residents are currently under a movement restriction order to ensure the cluster does not spread. They are not allowed to roam around for 14 days as investigations are still ongoing in the infected dormitory.

All workers must also adhere to safe management measures.

Practise safe management measures at all times

As Singapore continues to tackle the new batch of Covid-19 cases, it is everyone’s responsibility to practice safe management measures.

With the authority’s constant surveillance of Covid-19 cases, hopefully, the cluster will be under control.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.