Northern Irish Golden Retriever Walks 64km Back To Old Home, Rescuers Find Him 27 Days Later

Northern Irish Golden Retriever Treks 64km To Catch Last Glimpse Of Old Home

Moving houses can be pretty daunting — especially for our pets who are along for the ride.

This can cause them to go to extreme lengths to cope with the change, as was the case for this golden retriever in Northern Ireland.

The dog escaped his new owner’s clutches to trek a whole 64km on foot back to his old home in the country to catch one last glance of it.

Rescuers managed to find him 27 days later.

Irish golden retriever goes missing from new home

Lost Paws NI – Lost and Found Pets, a rescue organisation for lost pets in Northern Ireland, took to Facebook to share the incredible story.

On 1 Apr, the golden retriever, Cooper, disappeared from his new home in the Dungannon area of Northern Ireland.

Described as an “extremely timid dog”, he somehow managed to give his owner the slip.

After receiving a request to assist with the search, the rescuers responded with a number of measures. This included setting up numerous feeding stations in the area and going door to door to speak with locals.

Several farmers reported seeing him, but let him by as he did not pose a threat to their sheep.

After several days, Cooper disappeared from his new home and the rescuers were unable to receive no leads or new information for a period of time.

Dog trekked 64km back to old home

Fortunately, the organisation received a tip-off on 22 Apr of a sighting of Cooper at Lisnanane Lane. The golden retriever was spotted trekking his way through surrounding fields and hanging around local properties.

The rescuers arrived at the area, knocking on numerous doors, as well as setting up feeding stations and a camera. However, Cooper once again gave them the slip.

“There was then an unconfirmed sighting of Cooper close to Drum Manor Forest Park, Cookstown,” the organisation said. “We postered and leafleted but again radio silence for six days.”

On 28 Apr, a member of the public reported seeing Cooper running towards his old property, having recognised him from the organisation’s posts.

“We quickly contacted Nigel, his new owner, and around 20 minutes later a photo arrived in our inbox of a dishevelled but breathing Cooper,” they shared.

The canine had managed to cross several roads, forests, and fields all over the country during the 27 days, just to catch one last glimpse of his old home.

According to WIO News, he ended up trekking a whopping 64km.

Now settled in safely with his family, Cooper’s rescuers commended his journey as one of positivity and perseverance in an update.

“Against all the odds Cooper didn’t stop battling and travelled a long distance through an area he had never been [in],” they said.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been part of his rescue and a story that will live on in his family for generations to come.”

