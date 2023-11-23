Novela Black Friday Sale Has Up To 70% Off Luxury Beauty Products & Free Perfume With Purchase

Enjoy Discounts Of Up To 70% On Brands Like Estée Lauder, Sulwhasoo & More At Novela Black Friday Sale

As we approach the end of the year, festive events and gatherings will be pouring into our calendars.

If one of your plans involves a Secret Santa gift exchange with a beauty junkie, then we’ve got the perfect place for you to start shopping for them.

From 23 to 26 Nov, Novela will be having its annual Black Friday supersale with discounts of up to 70%.

This is your chance to fill up your basket — whether online or in-store — with some of the world’s most beloved makeup and skincare brands at heavily slashed prices.

With deals on literally thousands of products, things might get a little overwhelming, so we’ve rounded up some of the best ones to look out for.

Look fabulous without spending a bomb

If there’s anything makeover scenes in our favourite chick flicks have taught us, it’s that anyone can look fabulous with a little help and effort.

While filters can give you a flawless complexion in photos and videos, nothing beats having a real-life glow, which you can achieve with the right skincare.

Shangpree is a South Korean beauty brand that’s known for its spa-grade formulas, and its entire range will be going at 15% off during the Novela Black Friday Sale.

One item to consider is the AA Water Ampoule, a hydration-boosting concoction that moisturises your skin and boosts its elasticity for a youthful, bouncy effect.

For extra perfection and to provide a smooth canvas for your makeup, apply the Power Fabric+ Foundation by Armani Beauty, which will be 25% cheaper at the event.

Besides being lightweight, long-wearing, and sweat-resistant, it also contains SPF 25 for some must-have sun protection.

Those planning to rock a subtle smoky eye at their next party can get their hands on Charlotte Tilbury’s best-selling Pillow Talk Luxury Eyeshadow Palette, a gorgeous quartet of shimmery nude-pink shades.

The palette will be almost half-off at the Novela sale so you can recreate Han Seo Hee’s sultry look for less.

Gift sets for your BFF’s glow-up at Novela Black Friday Sale

The Novela Black Friday Sale will also be your chance to settle all your Christmas shopping as there will be several gift sets on offer.

This year’s edition of the Estée Lauder Beauty Box includes full sizes of its popular skincare products, such as the Advanced Night Repair serum, as well as an eyeshadow palette, lipsticks, and more.

They’ll all be packed nicely in a festive red carrier so there’s no need for any wrapping paper.

If your giftee has had a stressful 2023 and needs a pick-me-up for both their mood and their skin, the Whoo Gongjinhyang Essential three-piece set may be just what the doctor ordered.

Users will get to enjoy the relaxing scent of traditional Korean herbs during their self-care routine.

These ingredients also provide deep moisture and nourishment to the skin, leaving it smooth and glowy.

Fragrance sets to smell amazing wherever you go

Looking fabulous isn’t the only way to make a good impression on others — smelling great does too.

The Chloé Signature Eau de Parfum is a classic favourite amongst those who favour floral, feminine scents. This special Travel Edition has 75ml and 20ml bottles that are easy to bring out and spritz on the go.

While Carolina Hererra may be better known for its gorgeous, red carpet-ready gowns, the luxury brand offers solid fragrance collections as well.

The Good Girl Blush gift set, which consists of a pretty high heel-shaped bottle of Eau de Parfum and body lotion, will be retailing at 25% off at the Novela Black Friday Sale.

Shopping for someone who likes to explore different scents? The Penhaligon’s Trade Routes Scent Library has eight different fragrances, each inspired by an exotic land, to sample.

This would also be a good way for them to discover which ones they like best when they’re purchasing full-sized bottles next time.

Get exciting freebies & other perks with free Novela membership

Irresistible prices aren’t the only thing you’ll get at the Novela Black Friday Sale.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of S$300 both online and offline will receive a free face rejuvenation device worth S$39.90.

Carting out at least S$650 worth of products, on the other hand, will get you a 30ml bottle of Burberry Weekend Eau de Parfum worth S$76.

A light, floral and fruity fragrance that’s great for casual outings, you can choose to either keep it for yourself or use it as a rather atas stocking stuffer.

There are also cash vouchers up for grabs to go towards your next shopping spree at Novela. Simply spend a minimum of S$500 and S$1,000 in a single receipt to receive a S$25 and S$60 cash voucher respectively.

Do note that you’ll have to be a Novela member to enjoy these benefits. You can easily sign up via their app for free and even get a S$5 welcome voucher.

Now that you’re all set, get ready to shop the sale here or head down to any of the following stores from 23 to 26 Nov:

SingPost Centre — 10 Eunos Road 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600

IMM — 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02-41, Singapore 609601

Chinatown — Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805

Velocity @ Novena Square — 238 Thomson Road, #01-36/37 Singapore 307683

Waterway Point — 83 Punggol Central, #01-50 Singapore 828761

Bugis Plus — 201 Victoria Street #02-62/63, Singapore 188067

To stay up to date with all other events and promotions, follow Novela on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

Look good & feel good

Anyone who’s into skincare and makeup has probably found themselves sighing as they checked their bank statement after their latest haul.

One way to turn these sighs of sorrow into sighs of contentment is to find places where you can stock up on your beauty faves at much lower prices.

After all, making yourself look good is a form of self-care too, so don’t let anybody ever tell you to stop pampering yourself.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Novela.

Featured image courtesy of Novela and adapted from @glurgroup on X and Charlotte Tilbury on Facebook.