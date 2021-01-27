Coffee Tulip Has Uncles & Aunties Cooking Comfort Food That’s Yummy For Your Tummy

With Singaporeans being such avid foodies, our island never seems to be short of good cafés. But this café in Novena is slightly different.

On top of having great food, they are run by a group of Pioneer Generation elderly well into their 70s.

Source

Located beside Velocity at Novena, Coffee Tulip is well-known for its simple yet wholeheartedly delicious local dishes.

Source

Let’s take a look at what people love about the place.

Serves all dishes under $10

According to a post in the Facebook group Hawkers United – Dabao 2020, the store belongs to Uncle Lawrence’s left most handicapped daughter. He is helping her run it.

Uncle Lawrence (left) with 2 staff

Source

For a very reasonable price of under $10, customers can savour local dishes such as char kway teow and garlic fried rice.

What’s on the plate here seems pretty standard — fried luncheon meat, egg and bee hoon. But according to one patron who wrote a Facebook review of the place, it’s the simplest food that’s hardest to be perfect.

Many customers marvel at how Coffee Tulip infuses simple, comfort food like these with distinct flavours.

Source

Another dish the café is famed for is their kimchi fried rice with a side of homemade soup.

Source

Coffee Tulip receives amazing reviews from patrons

Replying to the Facebook post, many netizens mentioned that they’ve paid a visit to the café. What’s more, they loved the food there.

One shared that they were very satisfied with the classic bee hoon set. Beside commending the “perfect” fried egg, they also gave a “thumbs up” for their signature chilli.

Source

One netizen mentioned how the homecooked garlic fried rice is very comforting to their tummy.

Source

Another recommended the kimchi fried rice and braised pork chop.

Source

And according to the OP, apart from the “best” luncheon meat, their fried bee hoon is so popular they are sold out pretty fast.

Source

Come down for a hearty meal at Coffee Tulip

After seeing all these mouthwatering foodporn, are you just itching to jio your friends and give the homecooked food a try? Here are the deets on how to get there:

Coffee Tulip

Address: 103 Irrawaddy Rd, #02-10 Royal Square @ Novena, Singapore 329566

Opening Hours: 8am-8pm daily

Nearest MRT: Novena Station

Contact number: 6256 6933

As the uncle and aunties at Coffee Tulip do not have the capacity to have island-wide delivery, you can go down to support them if you happen to be in the area.

Besides, who doesn’t love a hearty meal of comfort food every now and then?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.