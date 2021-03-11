Clinic Chain Novu Aesthetics Gets Complaints From Customers Who Can’t Book Treatments

Many businesses have struggled to stay afloat as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Local aesthetics clinic chain – Novu Aesthetics – seems to be one of them.

Recently, the chain has apparently been receiving complaints from customers who are unable to book appointments or get refunds.

Novu Medical Aesthetics Clinic in Yishun

Source

Some even claim that doctors are perpetually on sick leaves, while others allegedly have had their appointments cancelled at the last minute.

2 Novu Aesthetics’ outlets permanently closed

Novu Aesthetics is a clinic chain co-founded by Singaporean cousins Nelson and Terence Loh. The former became famous for trying to buy Newcastle Football Club in 2020.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the clinic chain now faces a lack of funds.

As a result, 2 of the 6 clinics – at Raffles City and Northpoint respectively – have shuttered permanently, reports ST.

Source

However, the remaining 4 clinics at Serangoon Central, Bedok Mall, Jem, and Jurong Point are still up and running.

Multiple complaints flood Novu’s Facebook page

The lack of funds has reportedly resulted in doctors being taken off the roster and some staff being left unpaid.

As a result, many customers have taken to the brand’s Facebook page to voice their dissatisfaction.

Common complaints include the inability to book treatment slots, frequent appointment cancellation, and difficulties with getting refunds for purchased packages.

Novu Medical Aesthetics Clinic in Serangoon

Source

According to 8World News, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has received 35 complaints against Novu Aesthetics in the past month.

The sum implicated reportedly exceeds $43,000.

CASE has since reached out to the clinic chain, but has not heard back from them.

MS News has reached to Novu Aesthetics for a statement and will update this article when they get back.

Be cautious when purchasing packages

We’re troubled to hear of the predicaments that the customers have found themselves in.

Hopefully, the company will work together with CASE and reach an amicable resolution with its customers soon.

