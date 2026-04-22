Woman finds baby owl perched atop car in Bukit Batok, cares for it until NParks’ arrival

Baby owl found perched on car under hot sun, woman carefully brings it home before NParks’ arrival

A baby owl was spotted perched on a car in Bukit Batok on a hot and sunny day.

A kind-hearted resident eventually came to check on the owlet before contacting the National Parks Board (NParks) for help.

She then placed the owlet in a box before bringing it home while waiting for NParks’ arrival.

Owlet spotted on top of car

MS News spoke to the resident, Dyah, who informed that her husband, Fazrin, had initially spotted the owl last Saturday (18 April), perched on top of a car in the open-air carpark near Blk 213 Bukit Batok St 21 while waiting for a private-hire ride.

It was almost noon, with the weather hovering around 32 °C.

Upon closer inspection, Dyah’s husband confirmed that “it was indeed an owlet”.

However, as he had to leave, he messaged Dyah to contact NParks to report the matter.

At the time, Dyah was home and headed downstairs with a bottle of water to check on the owlet.

When she arrived, the owlet was still at the same location, while other members of the public walked past it.

She proceeded to carefully approach the owlet, so as to not frighten it.

NParks called to assist

After approaching the owlet, Dyah called NParks to report on the situation.

She was then asked by NParks officers to send photos of the owlet, who requested her to place the owlet inside a box.

The owlet, believed to be a collared scops owl, appeared “a little scared” initially, Dyah said.

Upon finding a box at a nearby recycling bin, Dyah placed the owlet inside it.

“It wasn’t hard to put the owlet in a box as it cannot fly yet,” Dyah told MS News.

As the weather was extremely hot, Dyah decided to bring the owlet back home to wait for NParks’ arrival.

Owlet brought home

Once she reached home, Dyah closed her windows, turned off her fans, and switched on the air-conditioner to keep the owlet cool.

She also transferred the owlet into a bigger box, placing a clean mat inside while leaving a small slit for ventilation.

At 12.17pm, Dyah updated NParks that the owlet was safe in her home.

She was also advised not to feed the owlet.

“I am not certain whether it had any injuries, but it appeared physically fine,” Dyah said.

NParks arrives for assistance

NParks officers arrived at Dyah’s home about an hour later.

They proceeded to check on the owlet and enquired about where it was found.

Officers later confirmed that the owlet was a baby and could not fly yet.

Dyah mentioned that the team “carefully took the owlet into their care and inspected the surrounding trees” for potential signs of a nest or the mother owl.

However, the team was unable to find any.

NParks eventually took custody of the owlet and left the scene.

Resident happy to protect wildlife

In response to MS News’ queries, Dyah mentioned that she had heard “owl hooting sounds” near her bedroom window before, suggesting the presence of a nest nearby.

However, this is the first time she has physically seen an owlet in the neighbourhood.

She has also not received any updates from NParks since they took the owlet.

Regardless, she appreciates their quick response to the initial encounter and hopes the owlet is “safe” and “healthy”.

We are happy to help protect wildlife in any way we can.

Dyah also shared that she had “worked with horses for many years” and has a strong passion for animal care.

“We hope more people will also stay alert when they encounter lost or injured wildlife and lend a helping hand by contacting the relevant authorities”, she said.

MS News has reached out to NParks for comments.

Also read: NParks officers rescue baby owl that fell from nest in Seletar, use crane to place it back on tree

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Featured image adapted from DM DM on Facebook.