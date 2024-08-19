SportSG reimplements NRIC scanning at facilities amidst complaints about new MyActiveSG+ platform

NRIC scanning reimplemented at ActiveSG facilities amidst complaints

On Sunday (17 Aug), the national sports agency Sport Singapore, also known as SportSG, re-implemented the NRIC scanning system amidst complaints of long queues at ActiveSG facilities.

This comes after SportSG’s decision to switch from the ActiveSG mobile app to a web-based platform named MyActiveSG+.

The platform was immediately met with a string of disapproval from users following its launch, with users saying that the platform complicated the booking process.

Manual NRIC checking caused long queues at facilities

According to Straits Times, since its full launch on 15 Aug, SportSG has deployed additional staff to its sport centres to help members of the public with entry.

Previously, visitors can scan the app on the entry gantries and be granted entries to the facilities. However, with the new web-based system, officers need to manually check each visitor’s NRIC and grant them entry.

This resulted in snaking queues at the facilities, prompting many users to complain about the long waiting times.

In response to the feedback, a SportSG spokesperson has since confirmed that they have reimplemented the scanning of NRICs since 17 Aug.

However, as highlighted by numerous swim coaches, children still encounter issues with entering the ActiveSG facilities.

This is because many of them are dropped off by domestic helpers, who are not able to buy passes on their own with the current system.

As a result, swim coaches have to buy passes individually for their students.

New system was launched to combat bots and scalping

In an FAQ post on Facebook, Active SG answered questions from users regarding the switch to the new booking system.

“The old ActiveSG system served us well for many years, but that contract was expiring,” the post reads.

“We chose to rebuild it in-house to give us more control of the system, and allow us to take action on critical issues such as bots and scalping of courts.”

Also returning to the new web platform is the live update feature that shows gym capacities. This will allow users to keep track of how crowded the gym is at a point in time.

