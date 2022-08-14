NS55 Credits Can Be Used At McDonald’s, Treat Yourself After Booking Out

NS55 Credits Redeemable At All McDonald’s Singapore Outlets

If you’re an NSman still scratching your head about how best to spend your NS55 credits, the glorious golden arches might have given you an answer.

On Sunday (14 Aug), McDonald’s shared that NS55 credits are now redeemable at all their Singapore outlets.

The fast food restaurant then invited all NSFs (full-time national servicemen) and NSmen to drop by their outlets to enjoy their favourite meals.

NS55 credits redeemable for McDonald’s dine-in, Drive-Thru, and takeaway

On Sunday (14 Aug), McDonald’s shared on Facebook that NS55 credits can be redeemed at all McDonald’s outlets around Singapore. This is an independent initiative by McDonald’s Singapore.

To redeem your NS55 credits, use your LifeSG app when making payment for your order.

Do note that when using the self-ordering kiosk, you must select the cash payment option.

Credits are also redeemable for large orders or birthday parties at McDonald’s.

According to their customer service website, the credits can be used only when dining in, taking away, or at Drive-Thrus.

It cannot be used for online orders as physical QR code scanning is needed to redeem the credits via PayNow or NETS.

Credits can be used at wide range of stores

NS55 credits were given by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to past and present national servicemen to thank them for their contributions.

Besides McDonald’s, NS55 credits can be redeemed at a wide range of stores that accept PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR.

This includes supermarkets, retail, and F&B outlets, as well as heartland shops, hawkers, and online merchants.

To learn more about the NS55 Recognition Package, refer to MINDEF’s website here.

Credits valid till 30 Jun 2023

NS55 credits can be used at a wide variety of merchants. NSmen will undoubtedly welcome the addition of crowd-favourite McDonald’s to the list.

Do note that the S$100 worth of credits is valid till 30 Jun 2023.

So if you’ve yet to redeem the credits, you might want to treat yourself to a delicious meal at the golden arches soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from McDonald’s on Facebook.