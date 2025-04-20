‘The arrogance of WP & SDP thinking they can just kick out NSP’: NSP says it will contest both Sembawang & Tampines GRCs

NSP announces plan to contest Sembawang and Tampines GRCs

The National Solidarity Party (NSP) has thrown its hat into the GE2025 ring, announcing on Saturday (20 Apr) that it will contest both Sembawang and Tampines Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) — setting the stage for potential three-way fights in both wards.

NSP to Challenge PAP, WP & SDP in 2 GRCs

According to The Straits Times, the opposition party will go head-to-head with the Workers’ Party (WP) and People’s Action Party (PAP) in Tampines, and face off against the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and PAP in Sembawang.

NSP Secretary-General Spencer Ng, 45, who also led the party’s slate in the 2015 and 2020 elections, will once again spearhead the team in Sembawang.

Although Mr Ng did not disclose the complete line-up for Sembawang and Tampines, he unveiled two new candidates, Republic Polytechnic lecturer Verina Ong, 46, and financial planner Zee Phay, 32, on 20 Apr after a party walkabout at Kampung Admiralty.

Netizens fear vote-splitting could hand win to PAP

Online reactions were swift, with many Singaporeans expressing concern that NSP’s participation could split the opposition vote and hand PAP an easy win.

One netizen said that the party’s entry into the two GRCs will only serve to dilute the votes.

Another commenter agreed, saying that opposition parties contesting in the same ward end up splitting the vote. They added that to defeat a major party, they need a one-on-one contest.

Others defended NSP’s decision, claiming the party has long walked the ground in both Sembawang and Tampines and shouldn’t be expected to withdraw simply because larger opposition parties entered the fray. They also felt that the WP and SDP were “being arrogant” by “thinking they can just come in and kick out” NSP.

NSP stepping away from Sembawang West SMC

Mr Ng also shared that the party will not be contesting the newly created Sembawang West SMC, stepping aside from what would have been a three-way race involving SDP chief Chee Soon Juan and the ruling PAP.

The current MP for the Sembawang West ward is Ms Poh Li San.

Mr Ng told the media that NSP will also be withdrawing from contests in Tampines Changkat SMC, Jalan Besar GRC, and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

Mr Ng explained that, taking into account the interests of different opposition parties in various constituencies, NSP has decided to step aside and allow other parties to contest in the areas they are targeting.

He added that, in line with their philosophy and commitment to opposition unity, the party is stepping aside to allow Dr Chee to have a direct contest against Ms Poh.

The party’s move to pull out from those constituencies follows the discussions between SDP and NSP aimed at preventing a three-way contest in Sembawang GRC. NSP has maintained a presence in Sembawang since 2011.

In early April, SDP proposed that NSP shift its contest to Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, but NSP declined the suggestion. Mr Ng, at the time, compared the idea to “exchanging of wives”.

On 12 Apr, Red Dot United (RDU) announced its exit from an opposition coalition formed in 2023, following NSP’s refusal to step aside and avoid a three-way contest in Sembawang GRC. NSP is also a member of the coalition.

Mr Ng stated that NSP will unveil its slate for Sembawang and Tampines GRCs on nomination day (23 Apr).

NSP unveils new faces Verina Ong & Zee Phay

NSP’s new candidate, Verina Ong, hopes to advocate for stronger mental health support and creative learning in education, noting that students are boxed in by grades and afraid to explore.

Her partner, swimming coach Raiyian Chia, may also be contesting alongside her.

Mr Zee Phay, who was once taught by Mr Ng in secondary school, wants to champion infant care support and boost financial literacy among youth. A father of one, he believes young families deserve better backing from the state.

Unveiling its campaign slogan “Your Future, Our Priority. A Bright Future for Singapore”, NSP said its policy focus will centre on lowering housing costs and improving fertility rates — two issues it believes are critical to Singapore’s future.

In the 2015 General Election, NSP received 27.72% of the vote in Sembawang GRC. The party made a slight improvement in the 2020 General Election, securing 32.71% of the vote.

